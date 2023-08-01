Under Armour Launches First-Ever Loyalty Program As It Looks to Improve North American Business

Under Armour, Inc. today announced the launch of its first-ever loyalty program, “UA Rewards,” for U.S.-based consumers 16 years and older.

Eligible customers can enroll for the program for free on Under Armour’s website or digital apps and platforms. Once enrolled, they can earn points through purchases, product reviews, and challenges on the MapMyRun app. Members will also have early access to new products and collections as well as resources from sports experts to learn how to improve performance. They will also be able to enter sweepstakes for exclusive items and donate to charitable organizations by using their points.

People who enroll before Aug. 2 will be entered for a chance to win a VIP experience with basketball champion Stephen Curry.

“We are thrilled to launch Under Armour’s first ever loyalty program,” said Under Armour president and CEO Stephanie Linnartz in a statement. “Our consumers are incredibly engaged with our brand and UA Rewards will enable a deeper connection, delivering the value and benefits they’ve been craving. UA Rewards is a diverse program offering value to consumers, including celebrity athlete experiences and exclusive wellness content.”

The program launches after a successful pilot program, which showed higher conversion rates and average dollars per transaction among members versus non members, Linnartz said in May during a call with investors discussing Under Armour’s fourth quarter results. At the time, she outlined a strategy to revamp business, dubbed the Protect This House 3 (PTH 3) plan, which includes growing business in North America.

“Improving our U.S. business is critical to growing our global business,” Linnartz said. “As a most profitable region, growing faster here means more future dollars to invest in product, marketing and our international business as well as increasing returns to shareholders.”

In its Q4 results reported in May, Under Armour reported that adjusted earnings per share came in at 18 cents, 3 cents ahead of the 15 cents analysts projected on average, according to FactSet. Revenues rose 7.5 percent to $1.4 billion from $1.3 billion. The company offered weak guidance for fiscal 2024, with Linnartz laying out the plan to reshape the brand.