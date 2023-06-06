Ugg’s Anne Spangenberg Talks Leading in a Hybrid World

Under the direction of Anne Spangenberg, who was tapped as Deckers’ president of fashion lifestyle last summer, Ugg is laser-focused on its next phase of growth.

When she was appointed, the former Nike exec said she went on a “listening tour” to get to know the team. “It became clear that my role was to simplify complexity in the way we worked, clarify what shared success looks like, and ensure that we, as a team, were effectively collaborating,” she explained.

Like many companies, Deckers is juggling a hybrid work situation and it is pushing leaders outside their comfort zones.

“I’ve definitely entered the true digital age and the idea that in a global environment, our teams digest information in different ways at different times,” she said. “As a leader, I have evolved my style and the way I engage to effectively serve my team, which was an important learning lesson for me. As someone who is the oldest child and a perfectionist, it was difficult to alter my willingness to adapt, change my approach, learn from my mistakes, and own up to them with my partners, team, and leaders. I’m still learning – progress, not perfection.”

