Two Ten Footwear Foundation Gives Aid to Dozens of Footwear Employees Impacted by Maui Wildfires

The footwear and fashion industry has been marshaling its resources to aid the local communities in Maui, Hawaii, after the island was devastated by wildfires last week.

As of Aug. 15, officials were reporting that the death toll from the fires stood at 106, making it the worst natural disaster in the state’s history and the country’s deadliest wildfire in over a century.

Since news of the impact of the fires began to emerge, major brand and retailers including Skechers, Crocs, TJX, OluKai and Plae have stepped up with monetary donations, as well as gifts of footwear, apparel and urgent necessities.

In its earnings presentation today, TJX Inc. president and CEO Ernie Herrman took time out to address the tragic event. “We are grateful that our associates in Maui and the rest of Hawaii are safe, and at the same time, are deeply saddened by the devastation and loss,” he said. “To help with the relief efforts on the ground, we have made a donation to the Maui Food Bank and our local teams are donating essential supplies.”

Two Ten Footwear Foundation — the charity organization dedicated to assisting shoe people in times of need — has quickly taken action as well. Lisa Tacker, VP of relief programs at Two Ten, said the organization’s Disaster Relief team coordinated with retailers that are active on the island and compiled a list of 50 footwear employees likely to be impacted.

It began outreach to those individuals last week and was able to deliver emergency funds electronically — for some within 24 hours. Others have taken longer to reach due to power and internet outages in the area, or because they were displaced by the wildfires.

So far, Tacker reported, Two Ten has awarded emergency relief to 40 footwear families in Maui, and it is continuing its efforts this week in collaboration with the HR teams at footwear partners with workers on the island.

The charity said that if someone has been impacted — or knows of a colleague in need of help — they can submit a request for assistance online at Twoten.org or contact the organization at relief@twoten.org or 781-736-1500.

Additionally, anyone looking to help support the Two Ten Disaster & Hardship Relief Fund can make a gift online or by phone. The organization that the start of the 2023 hurricane season has already been a busy one. Last month, Two Ten also mobilized to respond to requests for assistance on Guam when Typhoon Mawar hit.

Much of the devastation in Maui has been centered in the town of Lahaina on the western shore of the island. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green estimated last week that the blaze, fueled by high winds from Hurricane Dora, left thousands homeless and leveled at least 1,000 buildings.

Among the properties that burned in Lahaina was the Outlets of Maui shopping center, which contained stores for Adidas, Crocs, Banana Republic, Calvin Klein, Coach, Kate Spade, Polo Ralph Lauren, Gap, Hurley, Tommy Bahama and Michael Kors, as well as local retailers.