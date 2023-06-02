Everything You Need to Know About Next Week’s Two Ten Footwear Foundation Gala

On June 6 at Pier Sixty on the Hudson River in New York, the shoe industry will gather once again at Two Ten Footwear Foundation’s annual gala.

This year, the gala is returning to the same waterfront venue and format the organization first debuted in 2022. “The cocktail format we unveiled last year worked really well,” Two Ten CEO and president Shawn Osborne told FN. “Our event brings everyone together in the footwear industry, and this format allows for networking during the entire night, unlike our previous seated dinner awards ceremony.”

What’s different this year, though, is the elimination of the themed night. Instead, Two Ten will be highlighting its own work, its mission and the hope and opportunity that surrounds the footwear community, Osborne noted. And since there is no specific theme, Two Ten is also sunsetting the chairperson role this year.

“We want the focus of the evening to be on the impact Two Ten is having on our industry and to encourage people in the room to give back if they feel so compelled,” Osborne noted. “We only have this one night a year to highlight our achievements, so we are making the most of the opportunity.”

Shawn Osborne speaks at the 2022 Gala. Courtesy of Two Ten Footwear Foundation

“As opposed to having just a big party, we’re talking about hope, opportunity and community this year,” Osborne continued. “We will also be hearing from some of the recipients of our grants and the impact we’ve had on their lives. We hope that this way people will be compelled to give.”

And while no specific fundraising goal for the evening was disclosed, the evening is supported by sponsors including Micro-Pak, Zappos, Vida Shoes, Bordan Shoe Company, The Atlanta Shoe Market and others. The sponsors will also be part of a VIP cocktail hour, which will take place an hour before doors open for the main event.

As for this years’ honorees, Two Ten will recognize two industry veterans for their personal and professional contributions to the organization and to their community through the years.

Susan Itzkowitz, president of Marc Fisher Footwear, will receive the A.A. Bloom Memorial Award for extraordinary service advancing the Two Ten mission of lifting lives in footwear.

And Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, founder and president of Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design, will be honored with the T. Kenyon Holly Memorial Award for humanitarian achievement. (See pages 20-21 for more on the award recipients.)

“We’re really excited about Susan and D’Wayne being recognized, while also celebrating our donors and thanking our sponsors who make the night possible,” Osborne added.

Sugar Ray Leonard and David Kahan at the 2022 Two Ten Footwear Foundation Gala. Courtesy of Two Ten Footwear Foundation

Since it was founded in 1939 by a group of local Boston footwear businessmen, Two Ten has been solely dedicated to helping individuals and families in the shoe industry.

In recent years, the organization’s work has grown to span emergency and hardship relief, as well as educational scholarships and professional development grants. In addition to monetary aid, Two Ten also provides other support to those facing unexpected life-changing issues, such as counseling. And through its WIFI (Women in the Footwear Industry) group, it hosts networking and skills coaching opportunities to help female leaders advance in their careers.

In fact, on the evening following its annual gala, Two Ten and FN will present “Women Who Rock” at the Ascent Lounge in New York, to celebrate women who lead with purpose. The event is headlined by entrepreneur Martha Stewart, and a portion of event proceeds will go toward Two Ten’s WIFI scholarship.