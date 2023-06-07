The Two Ten Footwear Foundation Gala Draws Nearly 650 Industry Leaders, Raises Over $600K

Close to 650 footwear industry professionals gathered last night for an evening of networking, celebration and philanthropy at the Two Ten Footwear Foundation’s annual gala at Pier Sixty on the Hudson River in New York.

The gala returned to a cocktail format that allowed attendees to make the most of out of networking opportunities. The fundraising event raised over $600,000 by the end of the evening, which included a series of pledges and gifts announced during the event. Donations are still rolling in online, so the final tally is still to be determined.

“Our industry has changed a lot, but Two Ten’s commitments to lifting lives remains constant,” said Two Ten board chair and CEO of Birkenstock Americas David Kahan at the event. “The foundation has helped generations of footwear employees weather hard times, rise from crisis, pursue college degrees and advance their careers. But this is only possible because the footwear community comes together to support our work.”

The event also featured Kamaria Davis, a former Two Ten scholar and current Women in the Footwear Industry (WIFI) grant recipient, who discussed how the organization supported her journey to become a footwear designer.

“As I build my career, I know for a fact that Two Ten is going to be there for me — and many, many others like me,” Davis said.

Two Ten also recognized two industry veterans for their personal and professional contributions to the organization and to their communities through the years. Susan Itzkowitz, president of Marc Fisher Footwear, received the A.A. Bloom Memorial Award for extraordinary service advancing the Two Ten mission of lifting lives in footwear. Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, founder and president of Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design, was honored with the T. Kenyon Holly Memorial Award for humanitarian achievement.

“I have always been guided by the belief that service is not merely a duty, but it is just something that we know we all need to do, something to contribute to the greater good,” said Itzkowitz during a speech accepting her honor.

Susan Itzkowitz, president of Marc Fisher Footwear, with Two Ten CEO Shawn Osbourne. Courtesy of Two Ten

Edwards, who was recognized for his vast contributions in the education realm of footwear, spoke about his efforts to improve diversity in the footwear industry.

“We’ve slowly made a dent into this industry as it pertains to diversity,” he said, adding that the Pensole Lewis College, along with brand and organization partners, have helped place over 800 young people into jobs in the last 13 years.

“If this industry didn’t embrace me, I wouldn’t be standing here in front of you,” Edwards said.

Two Ten was founded by a group of local Boston footwear businessmen in 1939 and is dedicated to helping individuals and families in the shoe industry.

The organization’s work has recently grown to span emergency and hardship relief, as well as educational scholarships and professional development grants. In addition to monetary aid, Two Ten also provides other support like counseling to those facing unexpected life-changing issues. Two Ten also hosts networking and skills coaching opportunities to help female leaders advance via its WIFI group.