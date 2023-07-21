The Running Event and National Shoe Retailers Association’s Partnership Will ‘Open Doors Wider’ for Comfort Shoe Retailers

The Running Event (TRE) has already expanded its reach with by welcoming the outdoor market with its dedicated “Switchback” section and conference sessions in November 2022. Now, the running market trade show is focusing on comfort footwear retailers, and has entered into a partnership with the National Shoe Retailers Association (NSRA) to make further inroads.

“We already get a lot of those independent comfort footwear stores to attend, but we want to open our doors even wider to them,” TRE executive director Christina Henderson told FN. “By partnering with the NSRA, we’re going to bring in some more relevant content for them, and we think it opens the door for more exhibitors to want to come in, more of those footwear brands that maybe haven’t found success in run specialty but they have in these independent comfort shoe stores.”

The working relationship began last year when NSRA president Mark Denkler was a speaker for the “How-To Series for Owners & Managers: Maximizing the Value of your Enterprise” presentation, which took place during the event’s day dedicated to education and networking. Denkler believed more NSRA members should attend this event, and Henderson said she was confident there would be value to a partnership, which felt “seamless.”

In a statement, TRE confirmed the NSRA, a nonprofit focused on helping independent shoe stores improve business performance, will host a board meeting and present an educational session at the trade show, scheduled for Nov. 28-30 in Austin, Texas, as part of the partnership. The education, according to TRE, will focus on succession planning and will feature learnings and best practices inspired by NSRA’s NextGen program, created to assist retailers “in passing a store to the next generation of family ownership.”

Also, TRE stated it will offer discounted admission for NSRA members to attend its conference and trade show in the fall.

Denkler explained to FN that NSRA attending TRE was just a natural extension, that the two organizations share common values and there was potential to collaborate on those.

“Right now in our 2,600 member stores, athletic is 30% of their business, it’s about 30% of the sales of most comfort shoe stores. It’s an important category that has risen,” Denkler said. “I went to the show last year, I was totally impressed and we initiated talks that we needed to form a partnership. This is the first show that will show fall ’24 product before we get into the selling season, and it was an important event that we felt we needed to do. It’s important for those people with running brands as such a big part of their business — the Hokas, the Brooks, the New Balances — to be attending the show.”

Both Henderson and Denkler confirmed that the partnership is just for the upcoming event in November, however they are interested in exploring what other possibilities would look like in the future.