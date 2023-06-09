Stanley Kravetz, Former Executive at Timberland, Frye Boots and Rockport, Dies at 90

Stanley Kravetz, a footwear executive who helped lead several of the industry’s biggest brands, died on June 8, at the age of 90.

“Stanley’s career in the footwear industry truly stands as a testament to his exceptional leadership and visionary approach,” said his son Alan Kravetz.

Born in Revere, Mass., in February 1933, Stanley Kravetz enlisted in the U.S. Army following graduation from high school and served as a compassionate medic during the Korean War. He also married Ina Trieber, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage before her passing.

After leaving the Army, Kravetz began his career in footwear, first serving as a traveling salesman for Gold Seal Rubber, the boot brand now known as Sporto. He then did a stint in retail, leading a division of Boston Camping, a sporting goods chain under the ownership of the Fireman family, before Kravetz returned to the brand world.

In 1975, he joined the nascent Timberland brand and during his time there, helped increase sales tenfold in eight years, according to a 1985 Forbes profile. In that article, Kravetz said he borrowed Ralph Lauren’s folksy marketing strategy to fuel interest in the boots. “We created a mystique about the company as if it were 100 years old,” he told Forbes.

The executive’s family also noted that Kravetz diversified Timberland’s offerings, introducing a successful line of boat shoes that transformed it into a year-round brand.

Kravetz then shocked the industry in 1985, when he left his role as EVP at Timberland to acquire its rival, the John A. Frye Shoe Co. (now Frye), from Alberto-Culver. Two years later, he sold the brand to The Rockport Company, which at the time was a subsidiary of Reebok, and Kravetz became president of Rockport.

At the time, Reebok chairman and CEO Paul Fireman said in a statement, “We are very pleased to have Stanley Kravetz join Bruce Katz and the rest of the Rockport management group to form what we consider the strongest management team in the casual shoe business.”

According to his family, Kravetz eventually opted to buy back the Frye label and in 1998 sold it to Jimlar Corp. for an undisclosed amount, while also establishing his family’s consulting business. “[He] provided consultancy to a veritable ‘Who’s Who’ list of international footwear brands, sharing his industry expertise and business acumen,” said son Alan.

In the following years, Kravetz held other leadership roles at Thorlo, Geox and Koolaburra, and served as a board member at Rocky Brands Inc. and Clarks. He was also a longtime member of the Two Ten Footwear Foundation.

Kravetz is survived by his four children: Alan (Julie), Marcy Shack (William), Debbi, and Shawn (Jill); as well as eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Sharon Memorial Park Chapel in Sharon, Mass., on June 11 at 10 a.m., with burial to follow. Shiva will be held at the home of Shawn and Jill Kravetz following the burial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made to Temple Israel of Boston or Temple Emanuel of Andover.