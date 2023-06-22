Capitol Hill Hosts First-Ever Sneaker Day

Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle came together on Wednesday to celebrate Capitol Hill’s first-ever sneaker day. The event was hosted by the newly formed Congressional Sneaker Caucus, which seeks to bring together a bipartisan group of Congress members and staff via a shared appreciation for sneakers and their impact on culture. The Footwear Distributors & Retailers of America (FDRA) also helped organize the event.

The caucus, organized by freshmen members of Congress Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) and Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.), invited lawmakers to don their favorite pairs of kicks on the job to help bring awareness to the new footwear-focused group.

“There are more and more members of Congress and staff wearing sneakers with suits,” said FDRA CEO Matt Priest, who attended the event. “Mr. Moskowitz has taken it upon himself to really drive this caucus and to do it in a fun, collaborative and bipartisan way.”

The event included a step-and-repeat banner outside of Moskowitz’s office as well as a sneaker contest to award the best styles (one staff member wore red, white and blue Heelys, Priest said.) Staff members also joined together for large group photo to showcase their kicks.

Trophies were awarded to people with the best sneakers.

The plan is to host a Sneaker Day every year, Priest said. The Caucus will also hold staff briefings regarding design and innovation and will work on charitable projects as well.

Throughout the day, different staffers shared images of the event online.

The ticket to restore the Sole of the Nation pic.twitter.com/MeQoHLAcP9 — Keith Nagy 🏳️‍🌈 (@nagy_minaj) June 21, 2023

Sorry I couldn't make the sneaker event @RepMoskowitz @RepLCD. Sorry, I had a busy day, but let me know how I did. #wokeuplikethis #sneakercaucus pic.twitter.com/zxjQoWkM4A — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) June 21, 2023

Moskowitz, a Nike Air Jordan enthusiast, first hinted at the idea of a Sneaker Caucus on social media earlier this year. On Jan. 5, he posted a photo of his Jordans on Twitter with the caption: “Thinking of starting the sneaker caucus.”

According to a statement from Rep. Moskowitz in April, the caucus will offer a way for Congress members and staff to find common ground and foster bipartisan cooperation.

“The sneakers I wear across the Capitol represent a pathway back to my childhood and a connection to the next generation,” Moskowitz said in a statement. “They routinely are a starting point for conversation with my colleagues. That’s exactly why I launched this caucus — to use sneakers to promote social interaction between members of Congress, their staff and visitors to the capital.”

Chavez-DeRemer described the Caucus as “a light-hearted way to build relationships with other members of Congress and our constituents.”