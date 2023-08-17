Skechers Enters Soccer Category and Inks Lifetime Global Deal With Star Harry Kane

Skechers is entering the soccer category with a bang, adding a global sensation to its growing roster of athletes and a new shoe designed for the sport.

The brand announced Thursday that it has signed striker Harry Kane into a long-term deal, making him the center of Skechers’ first European boots, SKX_01, which will launch in the UK and Europe in September. Kane will also be featured as a brand ambassador in a multi-platform marketing campaign.

The news marks a meaningful push into the soccer category for Skechers with one of the most popular athletes in the sport as well as its first football boot. Kane, widely regarding as the world’s best striker, wore a masked version of the new shoes throughout preseason and in his debut game last Saturday with Munich. Kane is the captain of the England national team and holds the all-time goals record. He earned the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot in 2018 and the Premiere League Golden Boot three times. He transferred to FC Bayern Munich last week and is set to play his first game on Friday.

“It’s definitely a time of transition in my career and I’m thrilled to announce my signing with Skechers just as I’m making a big move,” said Kane, who will wear the complete version of the SKX_01 boot for the first time tomorrow. “Ever since meeting the design team and seeing the boots for the first time, I felt confident that Skechers was onto something special. I’ve been wearing the boots for weeks, scoring in them in preseason. They’re unlike anything I’ve experienced before.”

Skechers president Michael Greenberg said the company worked with Kane to perfect its Football boots, which had been in development for some time,

“Harry had the entire football world following his every move over the last few weeks and his determination, skill, and leadership align perfectly with our plans for the sport,” Greenberg said. “He already feels like part of the Skechers family. This first boot is just the beginning with more innovative Skechers Football boots featuring our signature comfort and performance technologies on the way.”

Williams Trading analyst Sam Poser wrote in a note to investors this week that Skechers appeared to be delving more meaningfully into soccer and that pickleball was “the talk of the show” at the Atlanta Shoe Market this week, which bodes well for Skechers assortment in the category. Just last month, Skechers was named the official footwear sponsor for the 2023 English Open and English Nationals Pickleball Tournaments.

On a broader level, Poser noted that Skechers appears to be doing well compared to its footwear peers.

“Skechers is one of the few companies that’s pulling forward some wholesale orders,” Poser said.