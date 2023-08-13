×
Read Next: Lily Allen Turns The Stage Doors Into a Runway in Hot Pink Sandal Heels and Magda Butrym Floral Hooded Gown Post-Performance of ‘The Pillowman’
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Skechers is Working to Donate 20,000 Pairs of Shoes to Those Affected by Maui Fires

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina along the Pacific Ocean in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. A terrifying wildfire that left a historic Hawaiian town in charred ruins has killed at least 55 people, authorities said on August 10, making it one of the deadliest disasters in the US state's history. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
An aerial image taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings in Lahaina in western Maui, Hawaii.
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Share

Skechers is taking action to help those affected by recent widespread wildfires in the Hawaiian island of Maui.

In a new statement, the footwear brand has announced that it will donate $250,000 to the Hawai‘i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund — made to provide disaster response and recovery resources to Maui communities — to support those affected by the fires. Currently, the fires have led to at least 93 casualties, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in 100 years, according to The Washington Post.

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina along the Pacific Ocean in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. A terrifying wildfire that left a historic Hawaiian town in charred ruins has killed at least 55 people, authorities said on August 10, making it one of the deadliest disasters in the US state's history. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
An aerial image taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings in Lahaina in western Maui, Hawaii.PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

“This is a devastating event of massive proportions for Maui and all of Hawaii—the lives lost, the thousands injured, livelihoods impacted by destroyed businesses, and the history that Lahaina represents,” Skechers president Michael Greenberg said in a statement. “We have been connected to the people of Hawaii since our first Skechers store opened on the islands in 1998, and in Maui when we opened our store in Lahaina. I have walked Front Street and shopped and dined at many great establishments, just as many have in the Skechers family. As a company and as individuals, we want to help those we know, and those whom we know are deeply affected. We are committed to supporting these communities in this difficult time, and so this beautiful town can be rebuilt to its historic brilliance. Our focus now is to do what we can with the goods and means we have to aid the people of Hawaii in their recovery and to make Maui strong again.”

However, Skechers isn’t stopping there. Additionally, the brand is distributing approximately 5,000 Skechers shoes, backpacks and socks from its Hawaiian stores and Southern California distribution center. However, work is currently being done to increase the aforementioned donation to 20,000 pairs of shoes and 20,000 pieces of clothing based on its North American Distribution Center’s inventory, according to an email from the brand.

The brand is also sourcing hoping to help Maui with additional employee contributions of towels, blankets, toiletries and undergarments in its Los Angeles corporate offices, as well as work with local businesses, community leaders and Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery.

The wildfires in Maui began last week and have affected the island drastically — particularly the town of Lahaina. Currently, donations and financial aid have begun gathering from a range of brands and individuals, including Plae, Soles4Souls and Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Skechers is Working to Donate 20,000 Shoes to Victims of Maui Fires
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad