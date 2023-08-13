Skechers is Working to Donate 20,000 Pairs of Shoes to Those Affected by Maui Fires

Skechers is taking action to help those affected by recent widespread wildfires in the Hawaiian island of Maui.

In a new statement, the footwear brand has announced that it will donate $250,000 to the Hawai‘i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund — made to provide disaster response and recovery resources to Maui communities — to support those affected by the fires. Currently, the fires have led to at least 93 casualties, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in 100 years, according to The Washington Post.

An aerial image taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings in Lahaina in western Maui, Hawaii. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

“This is a devastating event of massive proportions for Maui and all of Hawaii—the lives lost, the thousands injured, livelihoods impacted by destroyed businesses, and the history that Lahaina represents,” Skechers president Michael Greenberg said in a statement. “We have been connected to the people of Hawaii since our first Skechers store opened on the islands in 1998, and in Maui when we opened our store in Lahaina. I have walked Front Street and shopped and dined at many great establishments, just as many have in the Skechers family. As a company and as individuals, we want to help those we know, and those whom we know are deeply affected. We are committed to supporting these communities in this difficult time, and so this beautiful town can be rebuilt to its historic brilliance. Our focus now is to do what we can with the goods and means we have to aid the people of Hawaii in their recovery and to make Maui strong again.”

However, Skechers isn’t stopping there. Additionally, the brand is distributing approximately 5,000 Skechers shoes, backpacks and socks from its Hawaiian stores and Southern California distribution center. However, work is currently being done to increase the aforementioned donation to 20,000 pairs of shoes and 20,000 pieces of clothing based on its North American Distribution Center’s inventory, according to an email from the brand.

The brand is also sourcing hoping to help Maui with additional employee contributions of towels, blankets, toiletries and undergarments in its Los Angeles corporate offices, as well as work with local businesses, community leaders and Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery.

The wildfires in Maui began last week and have affected the island drastically — particularly the town of Lahaina. Currently, donations and financial aid have begun gathering from a range of brands and individuals, including Plae, Soles4Souls and Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

