Skechers Deepens Pickleball Focus With New Sponsorship Deals in England

Skechers is leaning more deeply into pickleball with a new partnership with Pickleball England.

The comfort-focused footwear brand has been named the official footwear sponsor for the 2023 English Open and English Nationals Pickleball Tournaments.

The announcement marks Skechers’ latest investment in the fast-growing sport. Skechers was previously named the official footwear sponsor of the US Open Pickleball Championships and the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association tour, starting in the 2023 season. Skechers also became the footwear sponsor for the Pickleball Canada National Championship in May and has sponsored Major League Pickleball and the Association of Pickleball Players.

“With the launch of Skechers Viper Court in 2022, Skechers has fast become the leading pickleball footwear brand in the United States, and we’re looking to repeat that success in the UK,” said Richard Parker, managing director for Skechers in the UK and Ireland. “Now as the sport is rapidly growing in the country, it’s time for players here to experience the advantage of Skechers pickleball footwear designed specifically for comfort and performance on the court.”

Skechers last year signed Tyson McGuffin and Catherine Parenteau, its first two pickleball athletes in the U.S. and Canada. The brand first introduced its Viper Court pickleball footwear at the US Open Pickleball Championships in Florida in April 2022.

Pickleball England’s English Open will take place between August 3 and 6 at the Telford International Centre in Shropshire. The English Nationals will happen between October 26 and 29 at the Bolton Arena in Greater Manchester.

“Skechers currently sponsors major elite professional pickleball tours in the United States and in Canada, so it’s fantastic to have their support for our biggest events over here,” said chair and co-founding director of Pickleball England Karen Mitchell in a statement. “We can’t wait to work together to reach new audiences and help more people fall in love with this incredible sport and Skechers footwear.”

As pickleball gains momentum, other brands like Fila, K-Swiss and Alice + Olivia have also looked to capitalize on the growth with pickleball capsules, product launches and sponsorship deals.