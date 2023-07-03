Scarosso Expands Into Kids’ Shoes With Key Loafer Style

Scarosso is expanding into the kids’ footwear market.

The Italian shoe brand announced last week that it will launch its own loafer program for children this month. Scarosso’s new “Loafers for Kids” collection draws inspiration from its adult line with the concept of “same same but different” showcasing matching footwear for parents and their kids.

According to Scarosso, these loafers feature soft suede uppers and an easy-to-slip-in design in a variety of vibrant colorways. More specifically, there will be 16 colors of the Ludovica loafer for girls and eight colors of the Ludovico loafer for boys.

To bring the brand’s “same same but different” campaign to life, Scarosso invited parents and kids to mirror each other’s poses and attitudes in a series of images. This campaign aims to capture the essence of the strong bond between generations, celebrating shared experiences and the joy of self-expression, the brand noted.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Loafers for Kids, an extension of our beloved adult collection,” Gaetano D’Angiulli, brand manager of Scarosso, said in a statement. “With a touch of playfulness and a whole lot of style, we aim to create a delightful connection between parents and children through shoes. This collection represents Scarosso’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional footwear options for the entire family.”

This launch comes as the direct-to-consumer brand doubles down on its high-profile collaborations – which have included capsules with Lanificio Cerruti, Nick Wooster, Pietro Boselli, Brian Atwood and Paula Cademartori – and expands to a new category.

In an interview with FN in September, D’Angiulli noted that roughly 70 percent of Scarosso’s business is in men’s, but he noted that the brand’s partnerships with Atwood and Cademartori helped them “set the tone” for the women’s collection, as well “add credibility and authority” in the category. “We want to be seen as a legitimate player in luxury footwear, so we choose to work with people that are experts in their field,” D’Angiulli said. “Having Brian design some of our heels and Paula our flats have helped accomplish this goal.”

Scarosso is also the latest shoe brand to expand into the kids’ market. In recent months, a steady flow of shoe brands like Hoka, FitFlop and Aerosoles have announced plans to either enter the kids’ category for the first time or expand their children’s collections by adding more sizing and style options. Experts say there’s good reason to make these moves.

According to Circana’s Consumer Tracking Service, shoe sales for children under the age of 18 outperformed the adult footwear business during the 12 months ended March 2023. In fact, kids’ shoes rose 14 percent in terms of dollars and 5 percent in terms of units. By comparison, the adult category saw 4 percent growth in dollars, and a 6 percent decline in units.

“When your kids grow out of their shoes, you’ve got to get them a new pair,” Beth Goldstein, Circana executive director and industry analyst for footwear and accessories, told FN last month. “It’s not like with apparel where you can kind of stretch out the purchases a little longer.”

Scarosso’s loafers for kids will be available starting July 17 on the brand’s website.