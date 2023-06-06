What Saucony CMO Kathryn Pratt Learned From an Executive Coach Before Joining the Brand

The way Kathryn Pratt approached her top marketing role at Saucony — before she even started — could be a blueprint for anyone on a new professional journey.

“The job starts before the first day with the pre-work,” said Pratt, the brand’s chief marketing officer. “Before I started, I worked with my executive coach — shoutout to Rachel Kadosh — to map out an onboarding strategy.” From there, Pratt said she got to know the team, taking in the perspectives of both company veterans and those who were newer, and developed an understanding what is driving growth and where the opportunities are. “In the first 60 days, I had deep-dive sessions with the different groups within marketing so they could present their area of the business and I could ask potentially basic questions,” Pratt said.

Almost a year into the role, with a healthy understanding the nuances of the team, Pratt is working on empowering both herself and those around her — especially women. “I think the women on my team who are juggling family along with their career have appreciation for the fact that I’m doing the same,” she said. “It’s important for those who are navigating the care of others — pets, parents, kids — to see me prioritizing my family when I need to.”

This article appeared in the June 5 print issue of FN, as part of the “Women Who Rock” special section. This annual feature celebrates female leaders who are shaking up the footwear industry with vision and tenacity. And on June 7, FN and Two Ten Footwear Foundation will also honor these women at a live event in New York City, benefiting Two Ten’s WIFI scholarship.