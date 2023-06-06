Saks’ VP of DEI Alicia Williams on Defying Assumptions and Empowering Women

Alicia Williams has overcome a lot in her professional and personal life to get to where she is today.

As a Black woman raised by a single mother from inner city Baltimore, Williams said her identity and background has led people to make premature judgments about her. Despite the challenges, Williams’ experiences have motivated her to accomplish her goals and continue to support women and people of color in her current role as the VP of DEI at Saks, which she began in July.

“The odds have not always been in my favor, and I have had to deal with negative assumptions about my ability to lead and perform across different industries as a result of my background,” said Williams, who previously served as the executive director, head of diversity and inclusion for U.S. banks at Morgan Stanley. “Everyone deserves an opportunity to succeed and deserves to have someone believe in them.”

At Saks, Williams believes in empowering other women by encouraging them to seek leadership roles and promotions. Saks also has a mentorship program to help racially and ethnically diverse talent grow into leadership roles at the company.

For women looking to grow their career, Williams said to set big goals that might seem larger than you think you can reach.

“Go for the role that feels too big, and approach opportunities with ambition and confidence,” Williams said. “Advocate for yourself, perfect your craft, and encourage the women around you to do the same.”

This article appeared in the June 5 print issue of FN, as part of the “Women Who Rock” special section. This annual feature celebrates female leaders who are shaking up the footwear industry with vision and tenacity. And on June 7, FN and Two Ten Footwear Foundation will also honor these women at a live event in New York City, benefiting Two Ten’s WIFI scholarship.