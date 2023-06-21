Running Industry Diversity Coalition: 1% of the Industry’s Black Employees Hold Senior Leadership Positions

Nonprofit organization Running Industry Diversity Coalition (RIDC) has released three separate studies that offer a deeper look at both racial representation within running participation and employment in the industry. What’s more, the RIDC also included several recommendations and offered further questions in the reports.

These studies, according to RIDC, were done in partnership with Bentley University and aims to “establish a baseline measure for progress towards racial justice.” The studies, RIDC confirmed, were funded by Altra, Brooks, New Balance, On, Patagonia, Salomon, Saucony, Smartwool and Strava.

“Achieving racial justice is a societal imperative, and running — as an industry and sport — must be part of that transformation,” RIDC executive director Kiera Smalls said in a statement. “From the lack of racial diversity within running organizations to the cost and safety concerns of Black runners in particular, there are clear barriers to participation and inclusion that continue to be unaddressed that serve as a starting point from where we are to where we need to be.”

The three studies are titled “The Future of Running: Connecting with the Next Generation of Racially Diverse Runners,” “Racial Diversity and the Business of Running: Mapping a Path to Equitable Employment, Leadership, and Ownership” and “Racial Diversity in Trail Running: Understanding the Underrepresented Experience.”

“Research plays a critical role in helping the industry understand systemic racial barriers across the business and the sport, as well as the human experience arising from those barriers,” Bentley University professor Erin Flynn said in a statement. “Our studies provide crucial insights that will help reconstruct the industry to reflect the diverse racial identities and rich cultural values of our nation’s population, thus transforming running into a business and sport that is truly welcoming to all.”

Across the three studies, RIDC discovered several issues that the nonprofit explained need to be addressed.

For instance, when it comes to the business, the studies found that 14 percent of the U.S. population is Black/African American, yet 11 percent of the running industry’s employees are Black/African American and just 1 percent hold senior management leadership positions. Also, the studies revealed that roughly 80 percent of senior executives leading DEI initiatives are white, while only 15 percent are Black/African American, and 70 percent of running organizations have DEI goals but 59 percent do not track progress.

In terms of runners themselves, the studies discovered that runners of color don’t feel valued as consumers or athletes, which includes insufficient product needs and unaddressed safety concerns. The studies also cited Sports and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) data, which stated roughly 34 percent of runners — 16 million people — are people of color.

“The RIDC is mobilizing the running industry to actively practice racial equity, so that our people and the businesses that serve us can thrive,” Smalls said in a statement. “Ultimately, we need everyone committed to systemic change to understand the need for racial justice and then work to ensure equitable representation across participation, employment, leadership, and ownership. The future of running is more racially diverse, so we have to build for that reality today.”

In a statement, the RIDC said Smalls and her team previewed the findings over the last six months with industry partners in race management, events, retail and brands, who’ve have all provided feedback. Also, the statement said they have begun to reassess internal policies and practices.

Aside from the findings, the reports also included recommendations and questions from the RIDC. These included running organizations such as retailers, product manufacturers, event organizers and more must continually reset and assess their commitment to racial justice and DEI. Also, the RIDC posed questions regarding how the running industry would change for the better if racial and ethnic representation in participation mirrored BIPOC representation in the U.S., and how the nonprofit could best support running organizations since “partnerships and solidarity are essential in this work.”

RIDC was revealed in October 2020 amid mounting conversations surrounding racial injustice. At the time, the group was described as a group of Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) from running brands, retailers and runners that was formed to create “a more equitable and inclusive running industry where race, religion, gender identity, sexuality, immigration status, socioeconomic status and ability do not serve as barriers for full enjoyment.” Furthermore, RIDC said its purpose was to “increase representation and access to employment, leadership and power for those who have historically been excluded from the running industry.”