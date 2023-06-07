Rothy’s Heather Archibald On the Power of Asking Questions

Last year, Rothy’s hired Heather Archibald as its first chief product & merchandising officer. Archibald joins the San Francisco-based company with over 20 years of experience building global product and merchandising strategies at brands like Title Nine, Restoration Hardware and Gap Inc.

Throughout her career, curiosity has been key to empowering herself and others.

“I ask women on my team, as well as women at other companies and in other industries, a ton of questions. On one hand, I am genuinely curious to hear from them. But also importantly, asking questions creates opportunities for women to be heard, share their experiences and gain confidence and practice speaking on behalf of their decisions and choices.”

Heather Archibald Rothy’s

Archibald feels empowered when she allows herself to be heard.

“When I give myself the recognition that I earned a seat at this table, I feel the lightness and freedom of being able to slow down and walk deliberately through my point,” she said.

This article appeared in the June 5 print issue of FN, as part of the “Women Who Rock” special section. This annual feature celebrates female leaders who are shaking up the footwear industry with vision and tenacity. And on June 7, FN and Two Ten Footwear Foundation will also honor these women at a live event in New York City, benefiting Two Ten’s WIFI scholarship.