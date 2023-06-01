Puma Launches Sustainability-Focused Re:Gen Reports Podcast Series

Puma has launched a podcast series that will place a spotlight on its sustainability initiatives.

Re:Gen Reports is Puma’s new podcast series that the company explained was created to make its 2022 Sustainability Report more accessible, and to reach both a wider and a younger audience. The series, according to Puma, will include “next-generation thinkers from six countries” and will break down the content from the report into 10 podcast episodes.

Puma said this podcast is the result of feedback received during its sustainability challenge-focused Conference of the People event in 2022.

“We believe in collaboration, when it comes to sustainability, whether it is [non-governmental organizations] NGOs, brands or consumers, especially young people, who will have to live with the decisions made today,” Puma chief sourcing officer Anne-Laure Descours said in a statement. “During last year’s Conference of the People, we saw that we needed to do more to reach out to younger generations when we talk about sustainability. A sustainability report as a podcast has never been done before in our industry, but we believe it is an important step to connect with Gen-Z audiences and open up these important conversations.”

Each episode will be centered around a Puma 10for25 sustainability target, and will explain why these targets were set and the progress it has made.

The first three episodes — Human Rights, Chemicals and Circularity — dropped on all major podcast platforms today.

The Human Rights episode, which Puma said is based on its target to train 100,000 direct and indirect staff on women’s empowerment, features activist and model Anya Dillard in conversation with Puma team head social sustainability Viola Wan. Here, the two discussed Puma audit work with factories in its supply chain.

The Chemicals episode, which Puma said is centered around is target of making 100% of its products safe, features Germany-based sustainable and healthy living vlogger Luke Jaque-Rodney and Klaas Nuttbohm of Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC), an organization that helps the fashion industry eliminate harmful chemicals.

The Circularity episode features upcycler Andrew Burgess in conversation with Simon Hessel, the senior manager of corporate strategy at Puma, who discussed the chemical recycling process and how it’s used in the brand’s RE:FIBRE textile-to-textile recycling project. This episode, Puma explained, is based on its target to reduce production waste to landfills by at least 50 percent.

The remaining seven episodes will arrive weekly from June 8 to July 20.

Other guests on Re:Gen Reports include Shelly Han, the chief of staff at Fair Labour Association; Lindita Xhaferi-Salihu, the sectors engagement lead in climate action at UNFCCC; Nicole Rycroft, the founder and executive director of Canopy; and Vanessa Brain, the traceability manager at the Leather Working Group.

Hosts that Puma has tapped include Fair Labour Association student committee member Amina Shakeel; Earthero founder and CEO Bertha Shum; India-based environmentalist and social activist Ripudaman Bevli; Malaysia-based climate action and sustainability advocate Melissa Tan; Pecobag founder Yumika Hoskin; intersectional environmentalist Diandra Marizet; and Monica Buchan-Ng, the acting head of knowledge exchange at the Centre for Sustainable Fashion in the U.K.