Puma Signs St. Lucian Track Phenom Julien Alfred

Puma has added Julien Alfred to its growing roster of athletes.

The St. Lucian track phenom has signed with Puma and will begin wearing the brand’s products this week as she competes in the Diamond League in Monaco.

The 22-year-old track star has climbed the rankings in the last year and half. In the 2022 NCAA season, Alfred was undefeated at 100 metres and won a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games Birmingham. This year, she became the first woman in NCAA history to break the seven second barrier at 60 meters, becoming the the all-time second fastest indoor sprinter for 60 and 200 metres. And earlier this month, she won the gold at the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador.

“Julien is an incredible athlete, one we believe will continue to make history on the track,” said Puma’s head of sports marketing Pascal Rolling in a statement. “She is the true embodiment of forever faster and our ambition to be the fastest brand on the planet — we’re thrilled to have her join the Puma family.”

As a Puma athlete, Alfred will don the brand’s evoSPEED Tokyo Nitro track and field spikes, which features Puma Nitro Elite foam technology.

“Puma has such legendary status in athletics, so the decision to join their family was an easy one,” said Julien Alfred. “I feel that together we can achieve great things on and off the track.”

After a global running boom throughout the pandemic, Puma made a greater effort to compete in the category. In 2021, the German athletic powerhouse revealed several new proprietary running technologies, including its most notable advancement: Nitro foam. And last year, the brand signed American track-and-field athlete Abby Steiner and five-time Olympic champion and fastest woman alive Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Previously, Puma signed several other top female distance athletes, including Molly Seidel, Gesa Krause, Aisha Praught-Leer, Fiona O’Keefe and Taylor Werner.