Why Puma Chief Product Officer Maria Valdes Believes Leading With Empathy Is Critical to Success

Record sales for the brand in 2022 and a promotion are certainly things to be proud of, but Puma veteran Maria Valdes is most impressed with how the athletic giant has responded to adversity.

“Puma continued to perform, but probably more important, the strength of the team feels stronger than ever. I am really honored to be a part of that,” said Valdes, who was elevated to chief product officer in December 2022.

Valdes, who was the GM of Sportstyle prior to the promotion, said she led her most recent team of more than 250 people across five locations and 37 nationalities through a bevy of challenges, such as COVID, war, inflation and more. She said leading with empathy has been critical to her success.

“I faced a new challenge almost every day that I will admit has not been easy,” she said. “But I understand that taking care of our team members and always doing the right thing will pay dividends in the long-term.”

These challenges have led her to build stronger, more meaningful relationships with her team and a greater emphasis on understanding who they are, figuring out what is going on in their lives and what it takes to motivate them. “And I always try to infuse a bit of laughter and fun, so we may as well enjoy the time we spend together,” Valdes said.

In uncertain times, Valdes said sharpening her team’s focus is paramount in keeping everyone both motivated and aligned. “It is critical that we focus on areas that we can impact, empowering teams to stay focused and develop products that can write the future history of sport and culture,” Valdes said. “We work for one of the most beautiful industries in the world and being a part of the sports industry with a young and diverse crew makes our Puma family unique. We have always been and will continue to foster a culture of belongingness and ensuring teams are motivated to work collaboratively toward our common goals.”

This article appeared in the June 5 print issue of FN, as part of the “Women Who Rock” special section. This annual feature celebrates female leaders who are shaking up the footwear industry with vision and tenacity. And on June 7, FN and Two Ten Footwear Foundation will also honor these women at a live event in New York City, benefiting Two Ten’s WIFI scholarship.