Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Fashion Show Was a Hit, but Resale of His Sneakers Remains Mostly the Same

Pharrell Williams’ debut show as the Louis Vuitton men’s creative director was an undeniable hit. The star-studded event, which took place Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week, showcased the multihyphenate’s spring ’24 collection, which featured several eye-catching looks — especially when it came to footwear.

Highlights included Mary Janes in patent leather with a T-strap shape, fuzzy oversized boots with bear-like paw prints on the outsoles, embellished black leather loafers and several colorful sneakers with white stripes down the front that have a look reminiscent of bowling shoes.

The buzz, however, hasn’t had much of an impact on the sales of his collaborative sneakers on the resale market.

A StockX spokesperson told FN that it has “not seen significant movement of Pharrell-related sneakers on the platform in some time.” However, the spokesperson also said on June 20 — which was the day of his Louis Vuitton runway show — trades increased 52 percent compared to the day prior, but quickly evened out in the days following.

StockX also said it will “continue to monitor movement of products designed by the artist, as well as those in the yet to be released collection, once it becomes available.”

In terms of resale prices, the current most popular sneaker on StockX — which the marketplace defines as having accrued the most sales on the platform in the past 72 hours — when searching “Pharrell” is the Adidas NMD Hu x Billionaire Boys Club “Running Dog Green.” The collaboration is listed for as low as $80 for a men’s size 10 and as high as $321 for a men’s size 14.

During this period, there have been 14 pairs sold. The most recent sale was today at 11:58 a.m. ET, a men’s size 9 that sold for $106.

Adidas NMD Hu x Billionaire Boys Club “Running Dog Green.” Courtesy of StockX

Following the Adidas NMD Hu x Billionaire Boys Club “Running Dog Green” in terms of his current most popular sneakers on StockX is the Adidas NMD Hu “Animal Print Leopard Pulse Amber.” The look is listed for as low was $86 for a men’s size 9 and as high as $338 for a men’s size 14. Over the past 72 hours, seven pairs have been sold and the most recent sale was at 12:27 p.m. ET, a men’s size 7 that sold for $157.

Both looks are reselling via StockX for below their retail price of $220.

Pharrell x Adidas Originals Hu NMD “Animal Print” in amber. Courtesy of Adidas

When searching “Human Race” on StockX, several other Adidas collaborations are top among the most popular.

The current most popular shoe when searching “Human Race” is the Adidas NMD Hu Human Race “Triple Black.” The lowest asking price at time of publication is $89 for multiple men’s sizes and the highest price is $313 for a men’s 11.5. Over the past 72 hours, two pairs have been sold.