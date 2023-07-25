Pentland Brands Taps Gen Z to Form New Youth Advisory Board

Pentland Brands has teamed up with mission-led start-up The People to form a new youth advisory board.

The board aims to tap young people under the age of 30 from the U.K., U.S., India, Vietnam and China, who will then work with Pentland Brands on future business decisions. The move comes after a recent study from the Corporate Counsel Business Journal, which found that over 50% of the global population is under the age of 30 and the average age of a board of directors is almost 60.

“Our partnership with The People is designed to make positive changes for the next generation of talent entering the workplace, as well as supporting our current employees to make a real difference,” said Sara Brennan, positive business director at Pentland Brands. “Exploring fresh perspectives allows us to take action in a way that supports, reflects and celebrates the diversity of our teams, both now and in the future.”

According to Pentland Brands, whose brand portfolio includes Speedo, Berghaus and Ellesse, the board will also be made up of Pentland employees from internal D&I networks, including LGBTQ+ communities, Black colleagues and their allies, women and wellbeing.

The goal within this group is to offer diverse perspectives to tackle key business challenges, while redefining the employee experience.

Applications to join are now open and close on Aug. 18.