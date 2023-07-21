Pacsun Opens First Activewear Store at Mall of America, Plans to Expand

Pacsun has opened its first-ever store that exclusively sells activewear, PAC1980, at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn.

Named after the retail chain’s new active collection, the 1,500-foot store offers consumers a broader selection of active apparel from the Gen Z-preferred retailer. Moving forward, the chain said it plans to open more dedicated PAC1980 spaces following this first iteration.

Pacsun’s PAC1980 collection garnered a positive response from consumers when it was rolled out across all Pacsun stores earlier this year. The activewear line quickly sold out due to high demand, the company said, which helped push Pacsun to look for ways to expand the concept.

“Mall of America is one of our most successful locations, where we have witnessed consistent growth,” said Pacsun’s VP of design merchandising Addie Rintel. “The smaller PAC1980 footprint within our existing Pacsun stores has been very well-received by our customers, and with its own dedicated store, we look forward to offering an even more expansive look at this category.”

This fall, Pacsun will drop another collection that will include a new array of leggings, skirts, onesies and tops.

In addition to its activewear line, Pacsun has also recently expanded PS Reserve, its in-store resale platform for streetwear apparel, sneakers and accessories. In May, the company opened its second PS Reserve outpost in Southern California after opening the first in-store installment in December 2022.

Pacsun co-CEO and board member Brie Olson was named the company’s sole CEO in June after she was appointed as co-CEO in March.