How Pacsun CEO Brie Olson Learned to ‘Embrace the Beauty of Slowing Down’

For Brie Olson, her approach to balancing work and life was cemented early, though far from her current home in Southern California.

“I decided to move to Italy early in my career,” she recalled. “Living abroad was a stark contrast to the fast-paced lifestyle I was used to, and it taught me to embrace the beauty of slowing down. This experience stuck with me throughout my career and helped me create healthy boundaries between my work and personal life by making sure I made time to recharge and pursue my passions outside of work. With this mindset, I’ve achieved some incredible milestones both personally and professionally.”

One such milestone came last month, when Olson was promoted to CEO after a brief stint as co-CEO. She served as president for two years, and joined the company in 2006 as senior design director for women’s.

Speaking to FN before she was named sole CEO, Olson said she’s been committed to “maintaining and strengthening our consumer affinity, both in our physical and digital footprints.” That’s included introducing a fresh design formula reflected in new store openings in Newport Beach and San Diego, Calif.; Atlanta and other locations. She’s also focused on bolstering the internal team with strong hires in merchandising and marketing.

As for her leadership style, she said, “For me, it’s important to lead by example and empower those around me to reach their full potential. That’s why I make it a priority to set aside time each week for a leadership team check-in, where we reflect on the week and brainstorm new ideas together.”

Olson also participates in many boards and committees with a focus on female leadership, including speaking on a panel at the Women in Retail Leadership Conference in April.

This article appeared in the June 5 print issue of FN, as part of the “Women Who Rock” special section. This annual feature celebrates female leaders who are shaking up the footwear industry with vision and tenacity. And on June 7, FN and Two Ten Footwear Foundation will also honor these women at a live event in New York City, benefiting Two Ten’s WIFI scholarship.