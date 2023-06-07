×
Read Next: Why Vans Exec Marissa Pardini Is Confident the Brand Can Pull Off a Turnaround
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

P448 CEO Alison Bergen On Learning to Empower Herself

P448 CEO Alison Bergen
P448 CEO Alison Bergen
Courtesy of P448
Share

Alison Bergen, who took the helm of P448 this year as its first female CEO, vividly remembers the leadership experience that changed her life.

“My first ‘big job’ was when I was promoted to VP of Merchandising at Diane Von Furstenberg. I remember even after I got promoted, I felt like none of my peers accepted me on their level,” said the executive, who also had stints at Louis Vuitton and Michael Kors. “That insecurity impacted my behavior. I internalized a lot and wasted a lot of energy questioning myself. When I reflect on it now, I can honestly say I was the only one who didn’t see me as an equal. Realizing that made me vehemently focused on holding myself accountable to take agency.”

Years later, Bergen has learned to empower herself and other women around her to speak frankly and ask for what it is needed. “I try to encourage my team to do the same, challenge their colleagues and resolve conflict amicably, but not to avoid conflict,” she added.

At P448, Bergen has been tasked to transition the company from a start-up business model to a mid-market company organization. She leads efforts in growing the men’s business, international and wholesale partnerships.

This article appeared in the June 5 print issue of FN, as part of the “Women Who Rock” special section. This annual feature celebrates female leaders who are shaking up the footwear industry with vision and tenacity. And on June 7, FN and Two Ten Footwear Foundation will also honor these women at a live event in New York City, benefiting Two Ten’s WIFI scholarship.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

P448 CEO Alison Bergen On How She's Learned to Empower Herself
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

With LIV Pairing, PGA Tour Preserves Contentious Tax-Exempt Status
With LIV Pairing, PGA Tour Preserves Contentious Tax-Exempt Status
Dick’s Uses Nike, Jordan Athletes in ‘Sports Change Lives’ Campaign
wwd
Dick’s Uses Nike, Jordan Athletes in ‘Sports Change Lives’ Campaign
12 Steamiest LGBTQ+ Love Scenes Ever Filmed
12 Steamiest LGBTQ+ Love Scenes Ever Filmed
Denim Takes a Sartorial Direction at Denim PV
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Denim Takes a Sartorial Direction at Denim PV
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad