P448 CEO Alison Bergen On Learning to Empower Herself

Alison Bergen, who took the helm of P448 this year as its first female CEO, vividly remembers the leadership experience that changed her life.

“My first ‘big job’ was when I was promoted to VP of Merchandising at Diane Von Furstenberg. I remember even after I got promoted, I felt like none of my peers accepted me on their level,” said the executive, who also had stints at Louis Vuitton and Michael Kors. “That insecurity impacted my behavior. I internalized a lot and wasted a lot of energy questioning myself. When I reflect on it now, I can honestly say I was the only one who didn’t see me as an equal. Realizing that made me vehemently focused on holding myself accountable to take agency.”

Years later, Bergen has learned to empower herself and other women around her to speak frankly and ask for what it is needed. “I try to encourage my team to do the same, challenge their colleagues and resolve conflict amicably, but not to avoid conflict,” she added.

At P448, Bergen has been tasked to transition the company from a start-up business model to a mid-market company organization. She leads efforts in growing the men’s business, international and wholesale partnerships.

