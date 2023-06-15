Outgoing Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette on Why Starting a Family Was His Biggest Dream

As the CEO of Macy’s since 2017, Jeff Gennette has experienced a slew of professional achievements. But it was his biggest dream — to start a family — that was honored at the 2023 Father of the Year Awards in New York City on Thursday.

Gennette, who will retire from Macy’s in February, was honored as a “Father of Year” along with his husband, Geoff Welch.

“We’re fortunate to have realized so many dreams. Both of us wanted, when we started out, to find love and partnership, to find fulfilling work, great times with friends and family,” Gennette said. “But our biggest dream was to create a family. And Jude, you made that come true for us.”

Gennette and Welch have been together for 32 years, the last ten of which together as a legally married couple. In accepting their honor, the pair described their journey to fatherhood, which included several rounds of surrogacy attempts before their daughter, Judith, was born.

“Something happened when I first had Judith in my arms,” Welch said. “I don’t know, it just clicked, something intrinsic. And I just loved being a dad — happiest days ever.”

Judith, who recently graduated from college, presented the award to her parents.

“I deeply love my parents, but more than love, I like them. I think of them as friends,” she said. “They are great company to have a margarita with and I’m so grateful for all that they have shown me and the vibrant life they’ve given me.”

Gennette said he and Welch’s goal as parents has been to show their daughter love, respect and partnership, giving her the tools to “develop her own compass to make good choices for herself.”

Gennette is one of the few openly gay CEOs at the helm of a Fortune 500 company and has been a public supporter of the LGBTQ community. When the U.S. Senate in November passed the Respect for Marriage Act, which protects same-sex and interracial marriage, Gennette took to LinkedIn to express his approval.

“My husband and I are heartened by the Senate’s bipartisan approval of the Respect for Marriage Act and we’re grateful for the work of the Human Rights Campaign and others to protect the rights and privileges of millions so every one is equal in the eyes of the law,” he wrote.

Along with Gennette and Welch, the event also celebrated Tony-winning actor Matthew Broderick and sports broadcaster Michael Kay as fathers of the year as well. Tomy Parker was presented with the 2022 Ashok C. Sani All-Star Dad award.