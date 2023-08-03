Get Ready for Nike Studios — Inside the Swoosh’s New Boutique Fitness Concept

Nike workout studios are on its way. Later this year, the Swoosh is launching a boutique fitness concept, dubbed Nike Studios, in partnership with FitLab.

The move comes after the company announced Nike Well Collective in June — an initiative that looks to expand on ideas of mind, body and life, serving as a guide for “wellness journeys” for all of its consumers. With that, Nike Studios will help extend its fitness offering with functional strength training and endurance workouts via Nike Training Studios (NTS) and Nike Running Studios (NRS).

The first Nike Studios location will open later this year in West Hollywood, Calif., with additional locations opening in the L.A. area and the U.S.

At Nike Training Studios, athletes will workout with weights, kettlebells, sleds and sandbags through rotating classes that focus on specific muscle groups. Meanwhile, at Nike Running Studios, workouts are split between the treadmill and the floor.

Nike is currently offering access to a pre-sale membership, which includes a spot as “Founder Member” for $49. The unlimited workouts membership is then $99 per month. Membership options will range from drop-in classes to unlimited monthly workouts. Prices are tiered and dependent on location.