Nike Becomes Official Partner of USA Gymnastics Ahead of 2024 Summer Olympics

Nike has become the official apparel and footwear partner of USA Gymnastics and the USA Gymnastics National Team, the largest partnership in USA Gymnastics history.

The union will start this year and extend through the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, also supporting athletes on their journeys to Paris for the 2024 Summer Games.

With this deal, Nike will now manufacture and produce all sportswear and footwear for the USA Gymnastics National Teams. In 2025, the partnership will expand to include National Team leotards and competition apparel on mat at international events and National Team camps, marking the first time the Swoosh will adorn USA Gymnastics leotards.

The partnership aims to deepen support for athletes and the gymnastics community as a whole, building a culture of health, safety, and excellence “where athletes can thrive in sport and in life,” according to USA Gymnastics president and CEO Li Li Leung.

In addition to the Olympics, USA Gymnastics fields National Teams at as many as 20 international events each year, including World Championships, The World Games, Pan American Championships, World Cup events and Gymnastics Team Trials.

“The USA Gymnastics partnership represents Nike’s commitment to expand sport for the next generation,” said Karie Conner, VP and GM, North America Kids at Nike. “Together we’re providing opportunities for all kids to experience the joy of movement — and the confidence it builds — from their first forward roll to first back handspring and beyond. We’re outfitting USA Gymnastics National Teams and championing fun at every level of gymnastics to spark a love of movement, especially for girls, because movement is fundamental to all sports.”