New Balance Invests $65 Million in Maine Factory Expansion

New Balance is expanding its athletic footwear manufacturing factory in Maine.

The brand announced today that it has broken ground on the expansion efforts to its current Skowhegan, Maine factory. The expansion consists of a 120,000-sq.-ft., single-story addition that New Balance said will be completed by the end of 2024.

With this effort, New Balance said it is “proactively working to innovate and expand its domestic supplier network for its Made U.S. footwear” and is driving “new automation and robotics opportunities to enhance associate safety and ergonomics and increase productivity.”

“Manufacturing has always been at the core of our company culture,” New Balance president and CEO Joe Preston said in a statement. “Our Maine associates have proven that high-quality athletic footwear can be produced in the U.S. Our Skowhegan factory expansion ensures their skilled craftsmanship and dedication to continuous improvement will help us meet our significant U.S. and global consumer demand and drive future business growth.”

This effort is underway with a $65 million investment, which New Balance said will add 200 new jobs and double the factory’s production capabilities.

Currently, the Skowhegan facility — which was purchased by New Balance in 1981 — employs roughly 270 people, and is responsible for producing several of the brand’s popular models, such as the Made 996, 997, 998 and 1300.

“We are proud to be part of the Maine business community for more than 40 years and excited to add 200 new jobs as part of our Skowhegan factory expansion,” New Balance chief operating officer Dave Wheeler said in a statement. “New Balance is continuing to make significant investments across innovation and machinery to enable a strong and responsive Made U.S. supply network.”

Breaking down the expansion effort further, New Balance said not only will there be an addition to the existing five-story factory, but an additional 20,000 square feet of the existing building will also be renovated. New Balance said the expansion design, engineering and construction is managed by Greenleaf Construction. Also, the brand said its current manufacturing operations will continue during construction.

What’s more, New Balance announced a $250,000 gift to the Kennebec Valley Community Action Program in support of the Skowhegan Area Early Childhood Education Center, which the brand said will be built as part of the new MSAD 54 Margaret Chase Smith Community School.