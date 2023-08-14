New Balance Signs Cameron Brink, the Brand’s First-Ever Woman Basketball Athlete

New Balance has signed its first-ever woman basketball player.

The Boston-based athletic brand announced today that it has signed the highly-decorated Stanford Cardinal standout Cameron Brink, the first female basketball player on its athlete roster. Brink — who won an NCAA championship with Stanford in 2021 — is a four-time All-American who earned WBCA Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2023. Also, she is a three-time gold medalist with USA Basketball and was named FIBA 3X3 World Cup MVP in 2023.

With the signing, New Balance and Brink, the brand confirmed in a statement, will engage in community-driven initiatives that are aimed at creating positive change in the lives of young, female athletes.

Cameron Brink for New Balance. Courtesy of New Balance

“I am honored and excited to join forces with New Balance,” Brink said in a statement. “Their ability to empower athletes perfectly aligns with my own values, and I look forward to this journey with them. I hope we inspire athletes around the world to fearlessly pursue their dreams.”

Also, New Balance said Brink will appear in campaigns that includes both the lifestyle and performance categories, and will work with the footwear and apparel design teams to influence future product.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cameron as the first female basketball player to join the New Balance family,” New Balance head of basketball sports marketing Naveen Lokesh said in a statement. “Cameron’s exceptional skill on the court and her desire to give back align perfectly with New Balance’s desire to change the game for the better. We are excited to support Cameron reaching new heights in her career and contributing to the growth of women’s basketball for years to come.”

Brink is the newest member of the New Balance athlete roster, which is replete with top basketball talent. The brand’s roster includes NBA stars Jamal Murray, Kawhi Leonard, Zach LaVine and Dejounte Murray.