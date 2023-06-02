Neiman Marcus Group Opens ‘Corporate Hub’ in Dallas

Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) is one step closer to its vision for the future of work for its employees.

The department store retailer this week previewed its “Corporate Hub” concept in Dallas, Texas, where corporate employees will operate in a hybrid, remote friendly environment that facilitates digital and in-person connection with other employees across the company.

Last year, the retailer confirmed it would open multiple “corporate hubs” as opposed to having employees stationed at its one major headquarters in Dallas, Texas. NMG said at the time that most of its corporate workforce would remain in Dallas, with the option for some workers to primarily work out of new hubs in different cities. The initiative was done in response to feedback from employees who said they valued flexibility.

“Our new Dallas Hub serves as a magnet, not a mandate, in our remote-first hybrid environment,” said CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck in a statement. “Our integrated retail model meets customers anywhere they choose, and the same is true for our associates with our integrated work philosophy. We empower teams to work wherever, whenever and however to achieve their best results.”

The company celebrated the center’s opening with an event this week featuring Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson as well as other city official business partners and NMG leaders. The hub is located in between Neiman Marcus’s Downtown and NorthPark flagship stores. The three-story space can accomodate up to 800 people and is meant to provide a base for visiting brand partners, remote employees and other partners.

NMG launched this remote work experiment, dubbed Ways of Working, in 2020. In addition to Dallas, the company operates operates hubs in New York City and Bangalore.

“We strive to revolutionize luxury experiences, a concept that not only guides our customer strategy but also our people strategy,” said Eric Severson, NMG’s chief people and belonging officer. “NMG Ways of Working and our network of Hubs have revolutionized associate experience and enhanced our ability to attract top talent. As a result, we continue to see increased productivity, engagement and efficiency from our teams—including an initial 34% increase in employee satisfaction.”