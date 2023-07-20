Bodyarmor Founder Mike Repole Invests in Nobull With Goal to ‘Create the Next Billion-Dollar Performance Training Brand’

Bodyarmour founder Mike Repole believes Nobull has multi-billion-dollar potential. Because of this, he is now an investor in the performance training brand.

Impact Capital, the private equity arm of Repole’s family office, announced today that it has invested in Nobull. Repole will partner with Nobull co-founders Marcus Wilson and Michael Schaeffer as executive chairman, the brand said in a statement, with the goal of accelerating its “growth as the leading training brand in the world.”

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Nobull and their ‘no b.s.’ mentality, but I’m more impressed with Marcus and Michael’s vision, the passionate fanbase and the multi-billion dollar potential of the brand,” Repole, said in a statement. “I’m excited to join the team and look forward to the journey ahead as we partner to accelerate the momentum.”

Wilson and Schaeffer, two former Reebok execs, founded Nobull in 2015. The brand quickly became a favorite within the CrossFit community, although it couldn’t use the word “CrossFit” in any of its communications or initiatives due to Reebok’s partnership at the time with the organization.

In March 2021, Nobull announced it had become the title sponsor, as well as the footwear and apparel sponsor, for the CrossFit Games: Nobull. The partnership between CrossFit and Nobull started with the 2021 Nobull CrossFit Games, and would extend for at least three years.

Over the years, Nobull has expanded the sports and activities it caters to, which includes running, golf, cycling and more. Nobull has also entered into several strategic partnerships with massive sports organizations, such as the PGA Tour in March 2022 to become its official training apparel and footwear partner and the NFL in August 2022 to become its official Combine training partner and the official on-field supplier of apparel and headwear for the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Michael and I launched Nobull in 2015 with the shared pursuit to be better every day,” Wilson said in a statement. “Fast forward to today, and we continue to share that collective pursuit of better with our growing community, who have helped Nobull grow into a recognizable brand. We’re proud of how far we’ve come, and we know this is just the beginning. We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Mike Repole as a like-minded partner who will help us reach a new pinnacle in our brand’s history.”