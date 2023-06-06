×
Why Merrell Exec Jessica Adler Celebrates All of Her Team’s Wins — Even the Small Ones

Merrell VP of U.S. sales Jessica Adler
Merrell VP of U.S. sales Jessica Adler.
Courtesy of Merrell
Jessica Adler joined Merrell in January during a volatile time in the greater footwear industry. But Adler, the outdoor brand’s VP of U.S. sales, is confident she can help keep her team motivated — and has a clear plan to do so.

“It’s staying true to clarity of vision and promoting the why. There will be barriers, but if we take the long view, responding in real time to challenges while staying the course, our team will meet attainable goals,” Adler said. “And transparent and often communication is key. Likewise, setting areas of focus, engaging in scenario planning and embracing realistic objectives. It’s important to celebrate the victories and take even small wins as something worth applauding.”

Adler — whose 20-years of retail experience includes stints at Levi Strauss & Company, Psycho Bunny and Diesel USA — is also focused on continuing to adjust her leadership style in order to adapt to the new hybrid work era. “I’m learning to embrace change while pushing beyond our comfort zone is part of overcoming unpredictable adaptability in the workplace. Staying connected is the most important element. Frequent connection points for the team and in one-on-ones,” Adler said. “I’m excited for our team to be together in-person more often as it improves the quality of dialogue and trust overall. Hybrid is great, yet in-person is still necessary to build trust, challenge each other and build collaborative momentum.”

This article appeared in the June 5 print issue of FN, as part of the “Women Who Rock” special section. This annual feature celebrates female leaders who are shaking up the footwear industry with vision and tenacity. And on June 7, FN and Two Ten Footwear Foundation will also honor these women at a live event in New York City, benefiting Two Ten’s WIFI scholarship.

