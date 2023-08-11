As Hawaii Grapples With Devastating Wildfires, Footwear and Fashion Companies Step Up to Help

Wildfires have been raging for days in Maui, Hawaii, devastating the island’s communities.

According to local officials, more than 55 people are confirmed dead and fire teams continue to work to contain multiple blazes, which have been fueled by high winds from Hurricane Dora.

Much of the devastation has been centered in the town of Lahaina on the western shore of the island. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green has said the fire that razed the area could be considered the worst natural disaster in the state’s history, leaving thousands homeless and leveling at least 1,000 buildings.

Efforts to support the survivors and their recovery have already begun in earnest. Oprah Winfrey, a part-time resident of Maui, was spotted on Thursday distributing pillows, blankets and other necessities at the War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku, which is being used as a shelter. And Lauren Sánchez, partner to Jeff Bezos, who owns property on the island, shared on social media that the pair will create a fund to donate $100 million toward the recovery.

In the footwear community, Ryan Ringholz, founder and CEO of Plae, which is based in Honolulu, told FN he’d received a personal request for help providing slippers or shoes to survivors. Through a neighbor, he was told that “busloads of people are coming in with nothing on their feet,” at Maui hospitals and shelters.

Ringholz said Plae is working to pull together what it can, but he welcomed assistance from others in the industry.

Footwear charity Soles4Souls is mobilizing its efforts as well. Chief marketing officer Rod Arnold told FN on Friday, “We are currently working with our established partners on the ground in Hawaii to assess the need and determine how we can help.”

Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet, Patagonia’s global movement, issued a statement on Friday urging the fashion industry to see the wildfires as a wakeup call.

“This has been a summer full of signals that climate change is not a future threat, it’s now; it’s heart wrenching as we see the devastation of ecosystems and communities all around us. We are leaning into our community of action as a way to both support each other and keep working toward a healthier future,” Williams said in the statement.

As part of the statement, she shared a list of local organizations in Hawaii that have been vetted for donations by 1% for the Planet, including Hawai’i Community Foundation, Aloha United Way, American Red Cross Hawaii, Maui Food Bank, World Central Kitchen, Salvation Army Hawaii and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.