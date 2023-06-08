Martha Stewart Talks Empowering Women, Working With Skechers and Nailing Instagram at FN’s Women Who Rock 2023

If there’s anyone who knows the power of being an innovative woman, it’s certainly Martha Stewart. The homemaking and pop culture icon — who’s also ‘ June cover star — sat down for an in-depth discussion with executive editor Katie Abel to discuss her legacy, frequent slate of projects and more at FN’s Women Who Rock event, in partnership with Two Ten, at Ascent Lounge in New York City.

“You can always succeed where you might not think you could, you can always work a little bit harder and maybe get to your goal a little bit faster. I work 24/7,” Stewart shared when discussing the deeper meaning of her groundbreaking Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue shoot, which went viral in May. “I think women have to put it out there for themselves, and that’s what I’ve done. I think we have that opportunity.”

While discussing her decades of personal reinvention, Stewart also spoke on the importance of women to push for equality in and out of the boardroom.

“We have to be stronger and more self-confident and more educated. I think self-confidence is a really important thing,” she said.

(L-R): Martha Stewart speaks with Katie Abel at the FN + Two Ten Women Who Rock event in New York City on June 7, 2023. Kreg Holt

Stewart also discussed her ongoing partnership with Skechers. In fact, she even wore a sparkly bronze pair similarly to the embellished styles seen in her FN cover shoot.

“It’s so much fun working with a company that wants to grow and wants to succeed and wants to be number one,” Stewart shared, emphasizing the brand’s innovative nature. “I wear a lot of beautiful, expensive shoes, but these are the most comfortable shoes I wear. I think that that’s certainly true and authentically good.”

Martha Stewart stars in FN’s June 2023 issue.

Naturally, Stewart also spoke on her viral Instagram posts in recent years — many, which she said she takes herself, featuring her now-signature selfies.

“I have found Instagram to be a very good filter of information. The more authentic one is in business, I think the better it is,” Stewart said, adding that she makes a point to surround herself with interesting people. “Another good thing is as you get older, get younger and younger friends. It’s a secret, but it really pays off.”

Speaking of friends, Stewart took a moment to share her favorite memories with one of her best friends, Snoop Dogg — who she bonded with while baking brownies on her talk show in 2013. She’ll be supporting him when he’s honored at the Songwriters Hall of Fame later this month.

“He’s just charming,” Stewart said, adding how Snoop texted her a string of optimistic emojis when supporting her “SI” cover. “Just as I have enlarged his demographic, he certainly has enlarged my audience. It’s just the greatest, and he’s a true friend.”

As for what’s next, Stewart revealed her extensive slate of upcoming projects, including homemaking-focused television shows on Roku and recording more episodes of her popular podcast. The mogul’s future will also find her working on a documentary with R.J. Cutler, filming a television series with Ryan Murphy, experimenting with AI and preparing to release her 100th book. And, of course, she’ll stay busy with her animals and gardens, including raising her own geese, turkey, chickens and peacocks.