Exclusive: Mario Lopez Is Launching Sneakers + Why He Wants His Shoe Collection to Be Accessible

After soft launching his shoe collection last year, Mario Lopez is ready for the big reveal.

The actor and two-time Emmy award-winning host of “Access Hollywood” is launching his eponymous casual sneaker collection this fall.

Slated to drop in Shoe Dept./Encore stores as well as the soon-to-be-launched Mariolopezshoes.com in September, the new men’s sneaker range offers five styles featuring classic styling and details made for both casual and formal occasions. Other models like drivers and casual boots will be added throughout the season.

“I love that these sneakers are comfortable, but remain stylish,” Lopez told FN on a call last week in between a Jujutsu training session and recording the latest episode of his radio show. “And that’s sort of my style – to be comfortable but look cool and a little conservative but with a little flavor.”

Lopez was also excited to point out how cost effective his shoe collection is, with retail prices ranging from $50 to $80. “As I blue collar guy at heart, it’s important for everything I do to be affordable to the masses,” Lopez said. “I’ve gotten a great reaction from everyone I’ve shown the line to so far, so I’m excited to get it out in the marketplace.”

Lopez inked a licensing deal with SCL Footwear in May 2022, an agreement that was executed by ACI Licensing. At the time of the announcement, – which also has licensing deals with Goodyear, Nanette Lepore, and Daisy Fuentes – noted that the line will consist of dress, casual, athletic, and boot styles as well as slippers for the men’s and boy’s markets.

Looking ahead to spring 2024, the Mario Lopez Collection will continue to expand on the casual sneaker collection with different models that are “trend right” and keep the same brand DNA, Lopez said.

“This is line of shoes that I’m proud to be behind of and I’m happy to be working with SCL Footwear Group,” the New York Times best-selling author added. “Joe [Safdeye] and his team have done a fantastic job on developing the line and I’m excited about what they have coming down the road for the brand.”

Joe Safdeye EVP of SCL Footwear Group, said the company is excited about its work with Mario and his team. “Mario continues to be actively involved in helping promote his footwear collection with all his retail and online partners,” Safdeye said. “Mario’s keen awareness of style and trend has allowed us to develop and continue to develop trend right looks for both casual and formal everyday footwear.”

Lopez is no stranger to a brand deal. In fact, the radio show host is already involved in several lifestyle brands across fitness, pet accessories, vitamin and nutritional supplements, kitchen gadgets, barbeque accessories, boy’s and infant apparel, men’s underwear, sleepwear and loungewear collection, and Mario Lopez fragrance.

In 2018, Lopez teamed up with American Exchange Group on a range of shoes for men and boys. The inaugural range included loafers, boat shoes, oxfords, chelsea boots, lace up boots and even novelty smoking shoes. This license has since ended.

The actor and host first became a household name as A.C. Slater on the hit ’90s teen series, “Saved By The Bell,” and later starred in, as well as served as a producer on, the “Saved By The Bell” reboot on Peacock. In addition to his hosting duties on “Access Hollywood” and its sister show “Access Daily,” Lopez concurrently hosts the national iHeart radio programs “On with Mario Lopez” and “iHeartRadio Countdown with Mario Lopez.”