Puma Signs Maddy Siegrist, the No. 3 Pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft

Puma has just added some young WNBA talent to its star-studded roster of athletes.

The German athletic giant announced it has signed Maddy Siegrist of the Dallas Wings. Siegrist was the No. 3 third overall pick from the 2023 WNBA Draft, and while playing college basketball at Villanova, she earned both Big East Player of the Year and All-American honors twice.

Signing Siegrist, the brand said in a statement, continues its commitment to supporting the next generation of female athletes.

“I’m so excited to be part of the Puma family and rock their gear on and off the court,” Siegrist said in a statement. “Puma has been all about pushing the limits of sports performance products and empowering female athletes, so I couldn’t ask for a better partner.”

In terms of WNBA talent, Puma has plenty on its ambassador roster, a lineup that includes Breanna Stewart, Skylar Diggins-Smith, NaLyssa Smith and Jackie Young. Stewart, who signed with Puma in May 2021, is one of the brand’s signature athletes. Her latest signature sneaker, the Puma Stewie 2, debuted in May.

Puma said Siegrist will continue to wear Stewie 2s on court.

Other pro hoopers on the Puma athlete roster includes NBA stars LaMelo Ball, Deandre Ayton, RJ Barrett and others.