Macy’s Exec Julie Walsh Talks the Importance of Constantly Learning

Longtime Macy’s exec Julie Walsh dived into researching and learning all she could about the customer of her newest department in October when she took over the role of SVP/GMM of center core and beauty.

“We truly put the customer at the center of all our decisions,” Walsh said. “So I spent extensive amount of time with my team and my partners to learn more about the business.”

Having been promoted from the VP/DBM for fragrances role, Walsh is now responsible for leading and driving beauty, jewelry, handbags, shoes and accessories.

She credits learning from each role as her secret to career advancement. “This mindset has unlocked major opportunities for me as I was able to grow and ‘bloom where I was planted.’ There is so much learning you can experience everyday if you are curious and present,” Walsh noted.

Knowledge is also Walsh’s secret to empower herself and the women around her. “I empower myself by staying informed, conducting store visits and monitoring social media for the latest market and consumer trends,” Walsh said. “I also enable myself and the women around me to take the initiative ensuring that their voices are heard, and they have a place at the table.”

This article appeared in the June 5 print issue of FN, as part of the “Women Who Rock” special section. This annual feature celebrates female leaders who are shaking up the footwear industry with vision and tenacity. And on June 7, FN and Two Ten Footwear Foundation will also honor these women at a live event in New York City, benefiting Two Ten’s WIFI scholarship.