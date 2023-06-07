×
Why Tonia Jones’ Return to Jordan Brand Felt Like a Homecoming

Tonia Jones Jordan Brand
Tonia Jones, global VP and GM of women’s at Jordan Brand.
Courtesy of Jordan Brand
Although she is a 33-year veteran of Nike Inc., Tonia Jones had her work cut out for her when she assumed global VP and GM of women’s role at Jordan Brand last October.

The hiring marked her second stint at the brand. “First and most, the important task was getting to know my talented team. Returning to Jordan Brand felt like a homecoming for me,” Jones said. “I’d kept an eye on the team and its work and was always impressed by what I saw. I knew in order to be an effective leader, I needed to get to know the individuals who are powering this brand and making our magic. Within the first 30 days, I set up individual meetings with everyone that touches the women’s business to not only discuss wins and opportunities, but to get to know these individuals on a personal level.”

In her return to Jordan Brand, Jones also can offer insights that only an industry veteran can, specifically overcoming barriers. “I have been in this historically male-dominated industry for a long time, and I feel like just recently there’s been an incredible increase in women being recognized and respected for their contributions,” Jones said. “Women have a story to tell, and we’ve always wanted a seat at the table. I know that this appointment comes with a ton of responsibility, and I represent the voice of women in this industry that came before me and will come after me. I am here to create the future.”

This article appeared in the June 5 print issue of FN, as part of the “Women Who Rock” special section. This annual feature celebrates female leaders who are shaking up the footwear industry with vision and tenacity. And on June 7, FN and Two Ten Footwear Foundation will also honor these women at a live event in New York City, benefiting Two Ten’s WIFI scholarship.

