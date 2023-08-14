NFL Star Jalen Hurts Signs With Jordan Brand

Jalen Hurts is now a Jordan Brand athlete.

The company announced this morning on its social media channels that it has signed the NFL star.

“I’m excited and thankful to join the Jordan Brand,” Hurts said in a statement exclusive to Andscape. “I share a lot of important qualities with the Jumpman: dedication to goals, commitment to excellence and values, and an unwavering sense of self-belief that not only drives me but inspires me to make an impact for the next generation.”

Jalen Hurts for Jordan Brand. Courtesy of Jordan Brand

Hurts is the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, and was selected No. 53 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2022 and was also named second-team All-Pro that year. In college, Hurts won a national championship in 2017 as a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl last season, where the team faced the Kansas City Chiefs. Although the Eagles lost 38-35, Hurts had one of the best games for a quarterback in NFL history and posted record numbers. For instance, his three rushing touchdowns tied a Super Bowl record set by Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis in 1997. Also, he became the league’s first player ever to pass for 300 yards, run for 70 yards, complete 70 percent of his passes and rush for three touchdowns in a game, regardless of it being in the regular season or the postseason.

During his epic performance, Hurts had Jordan Brand cleats laced up. Specifically, he wore Air Jordan 1 and an Air Jordan 11 cleats.

Although signing with Jordan Brand is new, Hurts is no stranger to signing deals with big brands. In October 2022, he appeared in a campaign for Columbia, and the athlete was named an ambassador of Eastbay in September 2021.

Jalen Hurts in Air Jordan 11 cleats. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images