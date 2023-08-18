New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Is Now a Jordan Brand Athlete

Aaron Judge is now a Jordan Brand athlete.

The brand announced that it had signed the New York Yankees star today via its social media platforms. “All Rise for Air Judge,” Jordan Brand wrote in the caption for its Instagram post revealing the news.

Although the deal was announced today, terms were not disclosed.

Aaron Judge for Jordan Brand. Courtesy of Jordan Brand

Judge is the most recent Jordan Brand signing, however he is not the only athlete to join the company this week. On Aug. 14, the brand announced that it had inked a deal with NFL star Jalen Hurts. “I’m excited and thankful to join the Jordan Brand,” Hurts said in a statement exclusive to Andscape. “I share a lot of important qualities with the Jumpman: dedication to goals, commitment to excellence and values, and an unwavering sense of self-belief that not only drives me but inspires me to make an impact for the next generation.”

Aaron Judge for Jordan Brand. Courtesy of Jordan Brand

Prior to joining Jordan Brand, Judge had ties to other athletic market heavyweights, including Adidas and Under Armour. In 2017, the athlete wore Under Armour cleats to power the Yankees to a Wild Card win, and in 2018, Judge starred in an Adidas video celebrating opening day of the season.

The right fielder is a five-time All-Star and earned American League (AL) MVP honors in 2022. In 2017, Judge was named AL Rookie of the Year and led the AL in home runs twice (2017, 2022).

In December 2022, Judge signed a nine-year, $360 million contract to remain with the Yankees.