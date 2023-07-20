Inside JCPenney’s Remodeled Legacy West Headquarters: Open Work Spaces, Pickleball Courts and More

JCPenney reopened its newly redesigned corporate offices at the Campus at Legacy West (CALWest) in Plano, Texas on Thursday.

The retailer said its return to its Plano campus marks a “transformative moment” for the company as it adopts a new hybrid work format for associates.

The company said that it welcomed back more than 2,000 associates this week to the 320,000 square foot CALWest campus, in the same building where the company operated for 28 years prior to the pandemic. FN has reached out to JCPenney to clarify how long the headquarters was closed.

The new HQ features an open working environment, designed to “encourage collaboration” among colleagues, JCPenney’s added. New amenities including two pickleball courts, an arcade, state-of-the-art fitness centers and a golf simulator are also added additions to the campus.

A workspace inside JCPenney’s redesigned Legacy West headquarters in Plano, Texas. Courtesy of JCPenney

Marc Rosen CEO of JCPenney said in a statement that the company is “proud of its Texas history and its connection to the Legacy West headquarters.

“As the company enters a new era, it’s exciting to be returning to the same space as our original home office,” Rosen said. “We’re thrilled to continue our legacy here with a refreshed space that allows our associates and teams to feel empowered by offering updated workspaces that cultivate a culture of collaboration, while also giving associates control and flexibility in the way they work.”

In honor of its grand opening of the office, and as part of a three-year partnership with Feeding America, JCPenney added that it will present Feeding America with a $175,000 donation to help address food insecurity in communities across the United States.

A lounge space inside JCPenney’s redesigned Legacy West headquarters in Plano, Texas. Courtesy of JCPenney

JCPenney is the latest fashion company to move, redesign or relocate its headquarters after the pandemic. In early 2021, Weyco Group, the parent company of Florsheim and Stacy Adams, unveiled a new redesigned HQ to help it navigate the pandemic. Later that same year, Puma brought together its 450 employees from its two former Massachusetts offices in Boston and Westford to a new 150,000 square feet of office space at Assembly Row in Somerville, Mass.

In 2022, Genesco, the parent company of Journeys and Johnston & Murphy, as well as Adidas opened new corporate offices while Sorel announced plans to relocate its HQ earlier this year.

In June, fellow Texas-based retailer Neiman Marcus opened its “Corporate Hub” concept in Dallas, where corporate employees now operate in a hybrid, remote friendly environment that facilitates digital and in-person connection with other employees across the company.