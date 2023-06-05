Hey Dude's Kelly Cortina on 'Finding Comfort in the Discomfort'

Kelly Cortina might work at a comfort-focused footwear company, but she says she has learned to embrace the discomfort that comes along with achieving professional and personal ambitions.

“The learning curve and discomfort that comes with change, uncertainty, and new environments is always a tough hurdle to overcome, but I believe that is when the most personal growth happens,” said Cortina, who joined the Crocs Inc.-owned Hey Dude brand as SVP & chief product and merchandising officer last July.

Before Hey Dude, Cortina held roles at VF Corp., Under Armour and Abercrombie and Fitch and said that her experiences as a working mom and female executive in the footwear space has informed her professional mantra. Overall, she said she operates with a “progress-over-perfection mentality” to help her get outside her comfort zone and accomplish new goals.

“Finding comfort in the discomfort is like any new skill; you need to practice and build the muscle memory,” Cortina said. “But once you hone it, the power and possibilities are endless in terms of chasing after your goals.”

Cortina said she is grateful to have been surrounded by strong female leaders throughout her career. But she also emphasized the importance of believing in yourself to accomplish new things.

“No one is going to believe you can do it more than yourself, so you must be your own number-one fan, your own best advocate,” she said. “Set the bar high and let your ambition drive you. Most importantly: stumble to grow, fail fast and appreciate the process along the way.”

This article appeared in the June 5 print issue of FN, as part of the “Women Who Rock” special section. This annual feature celebrates female leaders who are shaking up the footwear industry with vision and tenacity. And on June 7, FN and Two Ten Footwear Foundation will also honor these women at a live event in New York City, benefiting Two Ten’s WIFI scholarship.