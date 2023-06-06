List of Footwear Company CEOs You Should Know

The footwear industry is filled with a range of leaders, from newcomers to the business to established execs. For a list footwear forces you should know, keep scrolling.

Alexandre Birman, CEO of Arezzo & Co.

The shoe magnate founded Schutz at the age of 18 and merged with his father’s company to form Arezzo & Co. in 2007. In March, Arezzo & Co. reported full year gross sales of 5.2 billion reais (or $1.01 billion), up 42% from the prior year and a company record for gross revenue.

Brendan Hoffman, CEO of Wolverine Worldwide

For Brendan Hoffman, who joined Wolverine Worldwide in 2020 from Vince and took the helm as president and CEO at the beginning of 2022, prioritization is the key to success. As of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the Rockford, Mich.-based company said it has reorganized its portfolio of brands into three reportable segments. The Active Group now consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, Sweaty Betty activewear and Chaco footwear. The Work Group is comprised of Wolverine footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and HyTest safety footwear. And the Lifestyle Group consists of Sperry footwear, Keds footwear and Hush Puppies footwear and apparel.

Joe Preston, CEO of New Balance

The executive, who has been with the company for 28 years, has helped the business grow from $100,000 in sales in 1972 to $4.4 billion as of 2022.

Joey Zillwinger, CEO of Allbirds

Under a new strategic transformation plan, announced in March, Zillwinger said in a statement that the company’s teams are “executing well.” “The dedication and hard work of our flock resulted in a quarter that demonstrated good progress on our strategic initiatives while exceeding our expectations,” Zwillinger said. “Our mission to create better things in a better way, guided by our Super Natural Comfort northstar, remains at the forefront of everything we do at Allbirds as we advance our vision to build a 100-year brand.”

Bianca Gates, CEO of Birdies

The San Francisco-based company was founded by Gates in 2015.

John Donahoe, CEO of Nike

John Donahoe was appointed as the company’s new president and chief executive officer in 2020, succeeding Mark Parker.

David Bensadoun, CEO of Aldo

Aldo is making moves. The Aldo Group has inked two long-term licensing deals with Authentic Brands Group. Last month, the company has signed a 10-year licensing agreement with Authentic to design, produce and distribute Ted Baker footwear globally as well as handbags across the U.S. and Canada.

Silvia Merati, CEO Americas, Golden Goose

In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, the Italian company saw its revenues climb 30% to 500.9 million euros, compared with 385.6 million euros in 2021. Compared with 2020, sales soared 88%.

Neil Clifford, CEO of Kurt Geiger

Kurt Geiger CEO Neil Clifford is bullish on America. The British powerhouse is focused on the market with a new strategy and mindset.

Marc Fisher, CEO of Marc Fisher Footwear

Along with the Marc Fisher shoe brands, Marc Fisher Footwear — which obtained the license for Earth men’s and women’s footwear in June 2022 — quietly relaunched the brand, unveiling a new website showcasing updated branding and a spring ’23 product collection.

Ed Rosenfeld, CEO of Steve Madden

Edward Rosenfeld has been Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Steven Madden since 2008.

Robert Greenberg, CEO of Skechers

Skechers has been led by CEO and chairman of the board Robert Greenberg since it was founded in 1993.

Arne Freundt, CEO of Puma

Puma’s supervisory board appointed 11-year company veteran Arne Freundt as CEO and chairman of the company’s management board on Jan. 1. Freundt’s contract is for four years.

Mary Dillon, CEO of Foot Locker

The former Ulta Beauty CEO Mary Dillon took on the position in September 2022.

Dave Powers, CEO of Deckers Brands

Powers has his own long history with the company, having joined in 2012 to lead its DTC and omnichannel strategies, before taking the helm as CEO in 2016. Under his leadership, the business is red hot — thanks to Ugg’s consistent winning streak and Hoka’s massive gains.

Benno Dorer, CEO of VF Corp.

VF Corp. announced last last year that Steve Rendle would leave his position as chairman, president and CEO of VF Corporation. Rendle was a 25-year company veteran who served as CEO for 6 years. Benno Dorer, lead independent director of the VF board of directors, was named interim president and CEO/

Stephanie Linnartz, CEO of Under Armour

After a 25-year career at Marriott International Inc., Linnartz took the helm at Under Armour this winter as the company’s first woman CEO.

Andrew Rees, CEO of Crocs

In 2014, Andrew Rees joined as president, later to rise to CEO in 2017.

David Kahan, CEO of Birkenstock Americas

Birkenstock Americas named industry veteran David Kahan CEO in 2013.

Bjørn Gulden, CEO of Adidas

Adidas announced in August that CEO Kasper Rorsted would step down. In November, Adidas confirmed that former Puma chief Bjørn Gulden would step in to serve as its new CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Jay Schmidt, CEO of Caleres

In July 2022, Caleres announced that Diane Sullivan would transition from CEO to the executive chairman role on Jan. 15, 2023, with Jay Schmidt taking the reins as CEO.

Jim Weber, CEO of Brooks Running

Brooks CEO Jim Weber sits atop one of the fastest-growing footwear brands in the U.S. But the journey to get there was anything but linear. Upon joining Brooks in 2001, Weber oversaw a vast turnaround plan for the company that had previously been on the brink of bankruptcy.

Kenny Wilson, CEO of Dr. Martens

This month, Dr. Martens is marked a new milestone – reaching 1 billion British pounds ($1.25 billion, based on current exchange) in annual revenue for the first time. CEO Kenny Wilson said in a statement that reaching this milestone is “testament to the strength” of the brand, the long-standing “DOCS” strategy and the hard work and dedication of its employees globally.

Alison Bergen, CEO of P448

Alison Bergen took the helm of P448 this year as its first female CEO.

Bob Goldman, CEO of Chinese Laundry

Goldman founded Cels Enterprises (which operates Chinese laundry, 42 Gold, Dirty Laundry, CL by Laundry) in 1971 as a fixture maker and then launched shoes in 1973. The shoe veteran is marking 50 years in the industry this year.

Joe Ouaknine, CEO of Titan Industries

Ouaknine has built one of the industry’s most notable shoe businesses. His brand roster now includes Badgley Mischka, L’Agence, Daniel x Diamond and Dee Ocleppo. (Ouaknine has worked with many celebrities over the years and launched Gwen Stefani’s L.A.M.B. collection and Daya by Zendaya.)

Eugenio Manghi, CEO of Giuseppe Zanotti

Eugenio Manghi took on the role in 2019.

Hannah Colman, CEO of Jimmy Choo

The Capri Holdings-owned label named company veteran Hannah Colman as CEO in 2020. She joins creative director Sandra Choi at the top of the brand

Kristina Blahnik, CEO of Manolo Blahnik

Former architect Kristina Blahnik joined her legendary uncle’s footwear business in 2009 as CEO.

Giorgio Sarné, CEO of Stuart Weitzman

Tapestry Inc. has named Sarné CEO and brand president for its Stuart Weitzman brand in 2020.

Stephen Hawthornthwaite, CEO of Rothy’s

Hawthornthwaite co-founded the label alongside partner Roth Martin in 2015 with washable shoes made out of discarded plastic bottles and created through a 3D-knitting process that uses the exact amount of material needed.