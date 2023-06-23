FootJoy and Claima Join Forces on a Three-Part Docuseries That Highlights Accessibility and Inclusivity in Golf

has partnered with podcast and content company Claima to create a three-part docuseries with accessibility and inclusivity in golf at the forefront.

The series, titled “Step Forward,” spotlights three Black and brown golfers who FootJoy explained in a statement are both “connected to and inspired by the game of golf” and reveals “how each is contributing to greater accessibility and inclusivity for all.” Directed by filmmaker Adewale Agboola, FootJoy — which is now 100 years old — stated the series “furthers its commitment to helping the game ‘step forward’ over the next century.”

“As a leader in the industry for 100 years, we want to celebrate the game and its bright future with the pillars of inclusivity and diversity at the forefront,” FootJoy SVP of brand strategy and consumer experience Ken LaRose said in a statement. “As we aspire to unlock the unique and special experience of golf, we want to shine a light on stories of those who have been making the sport their own, on their own terms and thriving. We believe these stories will help us all step forward.”

The three golfers in the docuseries are APGA Tour player and PGA Tour Latinoamerica competitor Kamaiu Johnson, pro golfer and World Long Drive competitor Alexis Belton and Group Golf Therapy host Drew Westphal.

“Step Forward,” according to FootJoy, will showcase “three diverse stories that stem from the golf course” with an aim to “educate and inspire a more equitable environment in the golf space.”

“The ‘Step Forward’ project celebrates the hard-won resilience of individuals who, in spite of systemic obstacles, choose to make a life and seek joy around the game of golf,” Claima president Purvi Patel said in a statement. “We hope that this docuseries inspires and invites others to follow a similar path and empowers more people to experience the joys of golf.”

What’s more, FootJoy confirmed it has offered donations to Johnson’s MYMY Foundation and Belton’s, Belton Drive Foundation.

“I’m an eighth grade dropout. My dad was never in my life. My mom worked three jobs to make ends meet, and golf became my peace,” Johnson said in a statement. “Golf saved me. It really and truly gave me a fresh start and gave me a purpose to life.”

The introductory trailer video is live now on FootJoy’s social platforms.

Aside from its recent work with FootJoy, Claima — the podcast series turned content company that is focused on telling the stories of creatives of color — revealed its “Claim A Seat” initiative in May, a product- and film-based effort that includes Saucony, Clarks and stainless steel drinkware company MiiR as partners. The effort is highlighted by a series of short films that explore the systemic barriers that impact creatives of color, which are accompanied by product launches that feature a philanthropic component.