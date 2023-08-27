Erin Andrews Joins Wolf & Shepherd as New Ambassador & Creative Advisor

Erin Andrews is joining Wolf & Shepherd in a brand-new role.

As shared on Instagram, the Fox Sports reporter posed for the shoe brand — co-owned by Justin and Hope Schneider — in a new campaign, announcing her appointment as its latest brand ambassador and creative advisor. For the occasion, Andrews wore a set of the label’s signature $249 Cruise sneakers, which featured warm brown leather uppers.

Andrews’ style was finished with thin front laces for a minimalist effect, as well as the brand’s signature white TPU soles, layered foam insoles and memory foam footbeds for added comfort. In her post’s caption, the sportscaster also shared her experience joining the brand as its new ambassador — alongside stars including Rob Gronkowski and Maria Sharapova.

“I’m thrilled to join the team at @wolfandshepherd as an Ambassador and Creative Advisor!” Andrews stated in the post’s caption. “Since learning about the brand, I’ve been hooked. The highlight of my time at Wolf & Shepherd so far was an incredible day on set with @gronk, @devingardnerxci, and Andraya Carter filming this new commercial! Thx to my gals @jamiemakeup@kyleeheathhair@alyssafgreene AND THE OG @peggysirota.”

Wolf & Shepherd’s Cruise sneakers. Courtesy of Wolf & Shepherd

Wolf & Shepherd’s ambassador announcement with Andrews is its latest brand news. In June, Sharapova joined the label as an investor and advisor. The brand also released its debut range of unisex footwear in March, featuring a trio of comfort-focused sneakers.

