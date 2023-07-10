Donovan Mitchell Debuts His New Signature Adidas Shoe at the 2023 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Donovan Mitchell, a star on the basketball court, opted to reveal his next Adidas signature shoe on the baseball diamond.

Live from T-Mobile Park in Seattle yesterday during the 2023 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Corona, Mitchell wore a cleated version of the Adidas D.O.N. Issue 5. Prior to the game, both Adidas and the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard announced he would wear them during the event on social media.

“Donovan Mitchell is playing at the MLB 2023 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game tonight, and he’s brought something special with him for when he steps up to the plate,” the athletic giant wrote via its Adidas Basketball account on Instagram. “@spidadmitchell is debuting the D.O.N. Issue 5 at the game, where he will be wearing a special cleated version of the shoe that will hit basketball courts later this year.”

For the event, Mitchell opted for a predominantly teal colorway of the shoe with black hits throughout and pale orange details. The sneakers have perforated sections across the uppers and appear to have plush padding at the collar.

Donovan Mitchell in a cleated version of his Adidas D.O.N. Issue 5 signature shoe during the 2023 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Aside from Adidas stating the shoe “will hit basketball courts later this year,” no other release info was provided.

The reveal of the shoe on a baseball field is fitting as Mitchell’s father, Donovan Mitchell Sr., has been involved professionally in the sport for three-plus decades. Today, he is the senior director of diversity, equity and inclusion and player relations for the New York Mets.