Chris ‘Spanto’ Printup, Co-Founder of Born x Raised, Has Reportedly Died

Chris Printup, co-founder of Los Angeles-based label Born x Raised, has reportedly died.

Reports surfaced late Tuesday of the passing of Printup, known as Spanto in the worlds of footwear and fashion. Details of his passing, however, have not yet surfaced.

Printup, alongside partner Alex “2Tone” Erdmann, launched Born x Raised in 2013. The aesthetics of the brand are representative of the street culture of Venice, the place they have both called home.

Shortly after launching Born x Raised, Printup was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Spanto would undergo chemotherapy, fighting through the daunting challenges associated with the treatment, such as dramatic weight loss and the loss of his hair, while continuing to build his brand. In 2018, it was reported that he was cancer-free.

Throughout the years, Born x Raised has collaborated with several footwear and apparel brands, sports franchises and more. The heavyweight brands the label has worked with includes Converse, Levi’s and New Era, among many others.

The brand’s latest collab, a Nike SB Dunk Low, is slated to arrive on July 21. Although not out yet, Spanto gifted the 2023 graduating class of Venice High School pairs of the sneakers just two weeks ago.

Spanto was undeniably loved, and since news broke of his death, the messages of mourning and admiration for what he accomplished while here have consumed social media. The world of rap especially has shown love to Spanto.

“BIG BRO IMA MISS THE CALLS THE MOTIVATIONAL TALKS AND JUST HANGIN OUT TO LIVE AND DIE IN LA FR HOMIE WE GOT ANOTHER ANGEL IN THE SKY FLY HIGH SPANTO I LOVE U BRO IM OUT,” wrote LA rap standout Jay Worthy on Instagram. “I CANT FADE THIS ONE G I AINT EVEN WANNA BE WRITING THIS MAN BUT WE LOVE U FOO VIP SPANTO.”

“This hurts. SPANTO repped Venice like no other. I Miss U Already 🙏🏽❤️🕊️ @bornxraised Forever,” wrote rapper and producer Evidence of the legendary group Dilated Peoples, who is also a Venice native.

On Twitter, famed record producer Alchemist said, “I’ll never accept this. RIP Spanto. I love you.”

On Instagram, rap executive icon Dante Ross wrote, “A testament to a man’s being is how much he is universally loved and respected. Spanto was loved by all. Watching his evolution was a gift, hearing his laugh an honor. He walked the walk with grace and then some. We will talk you up until the wheels fall off, we love you Chris.”

In the world of fashion, Steven Mena, founder and creative director of LA-based label Menace, shared a tribute for his late mentor on Twitter. “I can’t believe I’m saying this REST IN PEACE SPANTO,” he wrote. “EVERYONES BIG HOMIE THE CLOSEST I HAD TO A MENTOR IN THIS GAME MY FAVORITE BRAND LA’s UNIFORM HE KNEW I FELT ALL THIS BUT YALL GOT TO KNOW WHAT A F–KING LEGEND HE WAS. REST IN PEACE LEGEND LEGENDS NEVER DIE.”