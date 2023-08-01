How Cels Is Revitalizing Chinese Laundry & the Rest of Its Brand Portfolio

The team at Cels Enterprises knows a thing or two about product — the company has been making footwear for 50 years, after all. And through those trials, tribulations and triumphs, Cels has learned when it needs to pivot and make changes. Now is that time.

Under the direction of chief marketing director Sarah Zurell, Cels is revitalizing its in-house portfolio.

COO Stewart Goldman said of the move, “When I’m looking at the overall business, I believe in hiring people smarter than me and better than me in every department. [Our mission is] about reinvesting in the footwear industry and developing out our brands and coming up with robust marketing plans.”

While the company has had multiple labels for many years, Chinese Laundry has often been viewed as the golden child, so the identities of its other brands — Dirty Laundry, CL by Laundry and 42 Gold — have been somewhat muddled. The goal now: to give each brand a clear identity.

CL by Laundry spring 23 Courtesy of Cels

Zurell explained: “It’s dialing down on the customer personas, meeting them where they are and providing footwear and handbags that fit their needs by getting really specific. One of the things that we’ve lost over the years is that brand identity. We need to build affinity around each of the four brands individually so that people are shopping for the brand and not just for the product.”

Social media plays a big role here as Cels looks to connect with the ever-changing consumer.

For example, at CL by Laundry, Zurell is looking at Facebook and Pinterest to connect with moms, teachers, flight attendants, women juggling multiple things, she explained.

Meanwhile, Dirty Laundry is targeting the Gen Z customer.

Dirty Laundry spring ’23 Courtesy of Cels

“We are doubling down on individuality, on personalization and ways for them to find footwear that they can wear all the time,” the marketing exec said. TikTok remains an important platform for that label. “We’re seeing that Gen Z doesn’t shop the same way as millennials. They want to consume less, and they want to have a reliable product that they love and are going to keep.”

To ramp up its brand building, Zurell has launched Laundry Club, a new loyalty program from the company that includes events, VIP gifting and more, through both physical and digital experiences.

In the past, Cels has had success by partnering with influencers, such as Jamie Chung’s collaboration on 42 Gold and, most notably, its long run with Kristin Cavallari. Zurell said the company is now looking for the next Chinese Laundry “it” girl.

42 Gold spring ’23 Courtesy of Cels

“We do think that helps move the needle and we do think about Chinese Laundry as a nostalgic brand. We want to bring it back to the forefront,” she added.

When it comes to design, it’s simple, explained product development lead Lauren Goldman. “Give our customer what she wants, understand that today’s consumer makes the decisions and evolve with her lifestyle needs,” she said. “That knowledge helps us incorporate those needs into our designs. That is how we are zeroing in on each brand to continue the loyalty our customers have shown over the years.”

As Cels scales its brands, Stewart is focused on several priorities, including technology and logistics, as well as international distribution and warehousing overseas.

“There’s the future, which is tomorrow and the next few years. And then there’s the longer-term future and development plans,” he said. “I am a strong believer in letting them know that you’ve come — not that you’re coming.”