Canada Goose Is Launching Sneakers as Next Step in Footwear Expansion

Canada Goose is getting into the sneaker business.

This month, the brand will release its Glacier Trail sneaker, a look the luxury lifestyle label explained “meets the needs of the modern explorer.” This consumer, Canada Goose said, “demands style, comfort, protection and stability.” It will debut in both a low-cut version as well as a high.

A model in the Canada Goose Glacier Trail High. Courtesy of Davey Adesida

The release of sneakers, according to Canada Goose, is a natural progression for the company since announcing its debut in footwear with boots in September 2021.

“Part of what led us down this road of sneakers is really just classic consumer insight,” Canada Goose SVP of footwear Scott Portzline told FN. “One of the folks that was helping us test our Arctic boots from the beginning was adamant about a more modern approach to footwear that was faster, lighter, more stripped down, more athletic in nature. That put the bug in our ear, from a pure consumer insights standpoint.”

Portzline continued, “The other element is timing. We launched footwear in pretty streamlined manner a couple of years ago, and we knew we wanted to go down this more athletic sneaker path, but we started to get more interested getting this right and not being overly concerned about a specific season or timeframe. We actually had this slated a season earlier and we ended up pushing it out because there were a couple things we wanted to improve during the development process.”

The Canada Goose Glacier Trail Sneaker. Courtesy of Canada Goose

The Glacier Trail sneaker marries functionality and performance, and is delivered with what the brand described as “an elevated design.” Because of this, Portzline believes the sneakers will stand out from what is on the market today.

“Footwear has been specialized for a long time, and now it’s all about maximum versatility — which is certainly the way we went about creating these products,” Portzline said. “We were really focused on a hybrid relationship, delivering the protection and the performance that you’d expect from our brand. What makes these unique is the positioning around not performance or luxury, but both. We were adamant about striking a balance between those two, and that creates a certain structural tension in terms of the approach that we find interesting. It helps us elevate our products in a slightly different way.”

The Canada Goose Glacier Trail High. Courtesy of Canada Goose

In terms of tech, the sneakers are delivered with proprietary HDry interior waterproof membranes, which are also breathable, as well as breathable microfiber insole lining with temperature-regulating properties to keep the foot dry.

The uppers are built with rubberized leather protective wraps for protection from the elements, a 360-degree lacing system and stretch collar for comfort in challenging conditions. Specific to the Glacier Trail High, Canada Goose added a zipper for a customizable fit and added comfort.

The Canada Goose Glacier Trail High in black and white. Courtesy of Canada Goose

Underfoot, the styles feature lightweight cushioned EVA midsoles and heel stabilizers for grip and stability on technical terrain. Also, the multi-directional tread and heel flare, Canada Goose explained, is inspired by the maple leaf from its disc logo and added for enhanced grip and stability on descents.

As far as materials are concerned, Canada Goose employed suede and leather to offer “a luxury alternative to the traditional trail shoe.” The sneakers will feature neutral colors including black, tan and white, with hits of the brand’s seasonal hues, such as Sundial Orange and Ozone Blue.

A look at the Canada Goose Glacier Trail Sneaker. Courtesy of Canada Goose

Set to debut on July 18, the Canada Goose Glacier Trail Sneaker will retail for $450 and the Glacier Trail High will come with a $550 price tag. The looks will arrive online via Canadagoose.com, as well as Shopbop.com and Saksfifthavenue.com. It will also debut in select Canada Goose stores and with Saks Fifth Avenue.

Looking ahead, although details were sparse, Portzline said consumers can expect more in terms of a full sneaker rollouts.

“We’re certainly optimistic and excited about the amount of runway we have in this space. We’re planning on evolving the line in interesting, meaningful and relevant ways over the next few seasons,” Portzline said.

What’s more, Portzline said the brand will continue to evolve in all of footwear.

“We’ve launched a lot of items over the past couple of years, so now we’re focused on this idea of building out franchise families that are more meaningful to our target consumers,” Portzline said. “Certainly that more athletic zone is an area we’re focused on and evolving over time. Similarly, the footwear that we’ve launched that borrows more directly from our outerwear constructions — the puffer-type constructions — we’re going to double-down in that zone as well. And the more protective products will always be on the menu, and that’s going to evolve over time as we as we upgrade our technology suite. We’re also focused on being able to get out ahead in terms of investing in R&D, developing different materials, processes and technologies that we will launch when they’re ready.”

Canada Goose Glacier Trail Sneaker. Courtesy of Canada Goose