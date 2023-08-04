×
Read Next: Ashley Tisdale Goes Western in Python Lucchese Cowboy Boots at Taylor Swift Pre-Concert Party With More Celebrities
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Western Boot Store CEO: Taylor Swift Concerts Did Not Impact Business

Taylor Swift performs onstage during her "Eras" tour at Raymond James Stadium on April 13, 2023, in Tampa, Fla.
Taylor Swift performs onstage during her "Eras" tour at Raymond James Stadium on April 13, 2023, in Tampa, Fla.
Getty Images for for TAS Rights
Share

The Taylor Swift economy is in full swing this summer, boosting travel and spending in cities across America hosting the pop star’s colossal “Eras” tour.

And while many fans are opting for cowboy boots and hats to don at the sold-out shows, one major Western boot retailer says it isn’t really seeing the impact on sales.

“While she is an amazing performer, we actually don’t see massive swings in our business from Taylor Swift,” said Jim Conroy, CEO and president of Boot Barn in a call this week discussing the company’s latest earnings.

Since the Eras tour kicked off, a certain style guide has permeated the Swiftie hive mind, such as sequined tops and folk-friendly dresses. This has led to a spike in sales of certain items according to CNN. But few items have become more ubiquitous than the white boot, often styled in a Western look. The Western boot is still showing up as a fall ’23 footwear trend, so its red hot moment this summer can gives designers and retailers the opportunity to double-down on the boot while it’s still hot.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - MAY 26: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Fans attend "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at MetLife Stadium on May 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Fans attend Taylor Swift concert at MetLife Stadium on May 26, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

Conroy noted that Boot Barn, which specializes in cowboy boots and hats, typically sees a surge in sales when more traditional country artists like George Strait, Garth Brooks or Morgan Wallen come into a city with Boot Barn stores. For example, Boot Barn’s Phoenix business spiked a few weeks ago when Wallen was in town for a concert.

Altogether, Conroy added, business from concerts makes up a low single-digit percentage of total business for Boot Barn, but it can be helpful to frame overall ebbs and flows in sales in certain regions.

“We’ve had some great concerts come into town in some parts of the country that have spiked business,” he said. “Conversely, we’ve anniversary-ed big concerts in the last year period that have brought that business down.”

Even if the Eras tour isn’t impacting Boot Barn’s business, the retailer is benefiting from a general interest in Western footwear and apparel. Earlier this week, Boot Barn raised its full-year guidance after it posted sales and earnings that beat expectations.

Boot Barn expects to achieve total sales of between $1.72 billion and $1.75 billion in fiscal year 2024, which would represent growth of between 3.5 percent and 5.5 percent over the prior year. The company also plans to open 52 new stores this year.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Shopping With FN
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Boot Barn CEO: Taylor Swift Eras Concert Did Not Impact Business
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad